This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin
It’s made with a non-irritating retinol alternative.
This Is the Only Pimple Patch I've Found That Doesn't Dry Out My Sensitive Skin
And it's making its U.S. debut today.
I'm a Beauty Writer With Sensitive Skin, and I Swear by These 3 Tinted SPF Products
I have notoriously high standards, too.
Is Your Skin Actually Sensitive or Just Sensitized?
Dermatologists help answer the increasingly common question.
Tata Harper's Latest Anti-Aging Collection Is Kind to Sensitive Skin
All glow, no irritation.
This Anti-Aging Peel Made for Sensitive Skin Left My Face So Glowy After a Facial, I Was Shocked
Finally, an acid peel that doesn't burn my skin.
This Brand New Clean Mascara Is the Only One That Lengthens My Lashes AND Is Gentle on My Sensitive Eyes
I've been waiting a long time for a product like this.
This Celeb-Loved Micellar Water Is the Only Makeup Remover That Doesn't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
It was recently crowned best makeup remover in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys awards.
Shoppers Say This French Moisturizer Erases 'Canyon-Sized' Wrinkles
Yes, There's An Acid That Doesn't Sting or Burn Sensitive Skin
This Clean Brand Wants People With Sensitive Skin to Have Fun With Makeup Too
How to Take Care of Your Skin and Mind While on Accutane — and After
8 Moisturizers That Won't Piss Off Your Super Sensitive Skin

Step away from the creams with fragrance.

