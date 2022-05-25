This Now-$15 Firming Eye Cream Is Winning Over People With "Extremely Sensitive" Skin
It’s made with a non-irritating retinol alternative.
This Is the Only Pimple Patch I've Found That Doesn't Dry Out My Sensitive Skin
And it's making its U.S. debut today.
I'm a Beauty Writer With Sensitive Skin, and I Swear by These 3 Tinted SPF Products
I have notoriously high standards, too.
Is Your Skin Actually Sensitive or Just Sensitized?
Dermatologists help answer the increasingly common question.
Tata Harper's Latest Anti-Aging Collection Is Kind to Sensitive Skin
All glow, no irritation.
This Anti-Aging Peel Made for Sensitive Skin Left My Face So Glowy After a Facial, I Was Shocked
Finally, an acid peel that doesn't burn my skin.