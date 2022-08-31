Beauty Skincare Skin Concerns Dry Skin This Body Butter Keeps My Dry Skin Dewy and Supple No Matter the Weather It's one of the best all-season products you can get. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 @ 05:33PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images No matter the season, my skin always tends to run on the drier side. And depending on the city I'm in, the water could either bless my skin or wreak total havoc on my body. Thankfully, there are plenty of good lotions for dry skin on the market — and Mary Kay's Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème is one of my favorites. Discover why I love this body cream and what makes it so effective, ahead. Benefits of Using a Lotion for Dry Skin Having dry, flaky, or even irritated skin is never a pleasant feeling. Body creams and lotions for dry skin offer formulas that are packed with moisturizing and hydrating ingredients to give you relief. Mary Kay's Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème in specific includes shea butter, mango butter, sunflower oil, and apricot kernel oil to leave skin feeling ultra-supple and smooth. 01 of 01 Mary Kay Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème Mary Kay Satin Body Whipped Shea Cream. Mary Kay $24; marykay.com What to Expect It goes without saying that this body cream leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft. But what's nice about it is the fact that it also doesn't leave my skin feeling sticky or clammy, so it's great to use any time of year. Another added kick is the scent — the blend of white tea and citrus is invigorating and is the perfect daytime fragrance. VIDEO: What Exactly Is Mineral Oil? The Final Takeaway I've tried dozens upon dozens upon dozens of body lotions and creams throughout my career. Some are ok, many end up feeling sticky, clammy, or leave a bit of a film on top of the skin — then there are the few that stand out from the pack. Mary Kay's Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème definitely falls into the latter category. So if you're looking for a reliable body cream that will leave your skin feeling as luscious year-round, this is the product you need to reach for. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit