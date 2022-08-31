This Body Butter Keeps My Dry Skin Dewy and Supple No Matter the Weather

No matter the season, my skin always tends to run on the drier side. And depending on the city I'm in, the water could either bless my skin or wreak total havoc on my body.

Thankfully, there are plenty of good lotions for dry skin on the market — and Mary Kay's Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème is one of my favorites.

Discover why I love this body cream and what makes it so effective, ahead.

Benefits of Using a Lotion for Dry Skin

Having dry, flaky, or even irritated skin is never a pleasant feeling. Body creams and lotions for dry skin offer formulas that are packed with moisturizing and hydrating ingredients to give you relief.

Mary Kay's Satin Body Whipped Shea Crème in specific includes shea butter, mango butter, sunflower oil, and apricot kernel oil to leave skin feeling ultra-supple and smooth.