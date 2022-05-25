The 10 Best Primers for Dry Skin That Leave You With a Dewy Glow
First Aid Beauty's FAB Priming Moisturizer gives you that donut glaze in the best way.
Sales of This Foot-Softening Exfoliant Spray Are Up 19,140% on Amazon Ahead of Sandal Season
It's $5 "magic," according to shoppers.
Reviewers With Dry Skin Rely on This "Youth in a Jar" Face Cream for Extra Hydration
"The fine lines around my eyes look like they've been blurred in Photoshop."
This Hydrating Mask Is Getting Rid of My Dry Winter Skin Just in Time for Spring
It's like a gulp of water for your face.
Glossier's New Moisturizer Is Magic for My Incredibly Dry, Flaky Skin
Even my chronic seborrheic dermatitis improved.
These Moisturizing Gel Socks With 2,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Get Your Feet Ready for Sandal Season
One shopper's feet were "baby soft for days."