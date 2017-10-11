Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Skin Care Products Infused with Fall Ingredients   

Jennifer Velez and Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 11, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

It’s that time of year again. The air is cooling, the leaves are changing colors, and that healthy summer glow of yours is beginning to fade away. While these pro tips and tricks will keep you golden in the meantime, to truly prepare your skin for the cold, harsh weather, start indulging in some seasonal ingredients. Believe it or not, Thanksgiving staples like pumpkin, pomegranate, cranberry, and even cinnamon are found in several face masks, cleansers, and moisturizers on the market. Chockfull of all kinds of skin-loving vitamins and powerful antioxidants, these autumnal treatments encourage a softer, smoother, more radiant complexion. Scroll through to stock up on all of our favorite ones now. 

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

This yummy face mask is sure to get you in the fall spirit. Exfoliating pumpkin enzymes work with alpha hydroxy acid and aluminum oxide to brighten up dull skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Peter Thomas Roth $58
The Body Shop Pomegranate Softening Facial Wash 

This sweet-scented pick-me-up is infused with pomegranate seed oil to remove dirt and oil while smoothing and brightening the skin—no tight, dry feeling left behind. 

The Body Shop $16
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Gentle Exfoliating Treatment

To instantly revive a dull complexion, we’ll be turning to Kate Somerville’s gentle exfoliating treatment. The pumpkin, pineapple, and papaya enzymes work wonders to get rid of dry, flaky while still being safe enough to use on sensitive skin. 

Kate Somerville $65
June Jacobs Cranberry Pomegranate Moisture Mask

This ultra-hydrating face mask is chockfull of powerful vitamins and antioxidants thanks to a skin-loving blend that includes cranberry extract, shea butter, goji berry, as well as pomegranate and grape seed extracts. 

$60
Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow Cleanser, Mask & Balm

To reap the benefits of cranberry seed oil, work the makeup guru’s miracle-working cleanser, mask and balm into your daily skincare regimen. It’s high in essential fatty acids to keep skin moisturized and improve elasticity.

Charlotte Tilbury $60
Rodial Super Acids X-Treme Pore Shrink Cleansing Pads

Don’t let the name scare you—these salicylic and apple amino acid-soaked cleansing pads will transform your skin for the better. Use it before you go to bed to gently wipe away a day’s worth of gunk and grime while minimizing enlarged pores. 

Rodial $56
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

To extend your summer glow into fall, try this refreshing skin serum from Drunk Elephant. The non-toxic brand uses a blend of pumpkin ferment extract and pomegranate enzymes that naturally dissolve dead skin cells for a healthy, more radiant look. 

Drunk Elephant $80
Guerlain Abeille Royale Repairing Honey Gel Mask

Honey is good for so much more than sweetening up your tea—the all-natural ingredient is also known for moisturizing, healing, and antibacterial properties. To skip the sticky mess, treat yourself to Guerlain Repairing Honey Gel Mask. The luxe product promises to soften parched skin and smooth signs of aging. 

Guerlain $150
Pore Reform Skin Smoothing Polish

Who knew cinnamon could benefit your complexion? Here, the popular spice is combined with skin-toning witch hazel to tackle clogged pores and stubborn blackheads in the form of tiny, micro-polishing beads that, in case you’re wondering, are non-plastic, which means they're safe for the environment. 

Murad $32
Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask

While cranberry treats your skin to antioxidant protection with a slight exfoliation thanks to the seeds, the turmeric extract infused into this rinse-off facial mask helps repair your skin thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Kiehl's $39
TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask

This single-use sheet mask is made with pumpkin extract to soothe and moisturize, while 24K gold treats your skin to a brightening and radiance-boosting effect.

Too Cool for School $8

