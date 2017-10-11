Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Skin Care Products Infused with Fall Ingredients   

It’s that time of year again. The air is cooling, the leaves are changing colors, and that healthy summer glow of yours is beginning to fade away. While these pro tips and tricks will keep you golden in the meantime, to truly prepare your skin for the cold, harsh weather, start indulging in some seasonal ingredients. Believe it or not, Thanksgiving staples like pumpkin, pomegranate, cranberry, and even cinnamon are found in several face masks, cleansers, and moisturizers on the market. Chockfull of all kinds of skin-loving vitamins and powerful antioxidants, these autumnal treatments encourage a softer, smoother, more radiant complexion. Scroll through to stock up on all of our favorite ones now.

