I Wore This $140 Face Mask to Bed and Woke Up With Great Skin

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask, despite the $140 price tag.

The concept of a sleeping mask is very appealing to me. Glowy, smooth skin by simply slathering on a mask before I go to bed? Yes please! In reality, I've had to throw away a handful of pillowcases because I've stained them with various sleeping masks.

Sisley Paris' new Velvet Sleeping Mask is one overnight treatment that's kept both my skin and pillowcase clear. The rich cream looks like toothpaste when you squeeze it out of the tube, but it doesn't go on thick. Once it's applied on your face, it sits on your skin like a sheer moisturizer that hasn't completely absorbed.

The formula is a mix of skin-restoring ingredients such as smoothing saffron flower extract, nourishing macadamia oil, kokum butter, and Japanese lily turf extracts, and repairing shea butter and thyme honey. Naturally-derived honey and orange flowers give the mask a floral scent that makes you feel like you're going to sleep in the middle of a garden. If you're like me, you'll be disappointed that your see your white ceiling when you open your eyes in the morning.

This is the first face mask Sisley has made since the celebrity and beauty editor-favorite Black Rose Cream Mask in 2011. Aside from the hype around the launch, my hopes were high for this mask — I slept like shit the night I decided to try it, and needed a savior for my skin. Thankfully, it delivered. When I finally got out of bed and found myself in front of my bathroom mirror, I was shockingly surprised that my face didn't look tired and sallow. My skin was soft, bright, and refreshed. In fact, my face was so soft I couldn't stop running my hand along my cheek even though I know it's bad to do that!

At $140, Sisley's mask is quite the splurge. But, the way I see it is that it will cost more to keep replacing my bedding if I keep staining it with face masks. Smooth, radiant skin and pristine pillowcases seem like a win-win to me.