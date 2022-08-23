This New French Exfoliating Mask Completely Revamped My Dull Complexion in Just 60 Seconds

Think about all the things you can do in one minute. Get the mail! Call a friend! Do 30 (or maybe 60) jumping jacks! Get glowing skin! Wait, what? Yes, I'm about to spill my 60-second secret.

Before I go any further, let me preface with this: Eating and lifestyle habits, like water intake and regular exercise, are all obviously important in skin health, as is maintaining a consistent skincare routine. And while I'll be the first to admit that I can certainly make improvements in all of said categories — from eating cleaner to upping my daily step count — my skin has been extra glowy lately. The one thing I changed? I added Sisley-Paris's new exfoliating mask into my weekly regimen.

The exfoliating mask, which was so popular it was flying off the shelves even before it officially launched on August 11, according to a brand rep, promises to enhance your skin in just 60 seconds. It's no wonder shoppers wanted to snag it ASAP. One minute to an instant glow? I, too, was in.

It's worth mentioning that the mask should only be used for one minute — something the brand firmly recommends and notes on the front of the sleek white bottle. Also worth mentioning: The actual product comes in powder form, something I personally love because it won't dry out in the bottle, and it's easy to pack in your carry-on when you're on the go. Love!

Using it is simple. Just sprinkle a dime-size amount of powder in your hand and mix it with a little bit of water (you can also use a small bowl to make your mixture). The end result? A beautiful foaming cream that exfoliates skin thanks to an impressive mix of natural fruit enzymes (specifically papain) that eliminate impurities; cleansing powders derived from wisteria and coconut derivative that cleanses and purifies; and vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide) that evens and brightens skin tone. An added bonus? It smells like lavender fields — its formula includes a mix of lavender and marjoram essential oils for a calming effect.

After the first use, I noticed my dull, meh complexion appeared more even and bright, redness along my cheeks and chin subsided, my pores were practically gone, and my skin had an overall glow to it that could only be credited to the Sisley-Paris mask. One minute and my skin had received a total revamp? Absolutely yes. Bonus: It didn't dry out my skin, either, and it felt as smooth as a baby's bottom. To say I'm obsessed is an understatement.

The buzzy French beauty brand is no stranger on the pristine shelves of celebrities and beauty editors alike. I once waxed poetic about the label's game-changing volumizing spray that's behind Jennifer Aniston's (and now my) majorly voluminous hair. Its best-selling face masks have also amassed a massive following that includes Elizabeth Olsen, Laura Harrier, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sydney Sweeney, according to the brand. In other words, Sisley-Paris knows how to make a good product, and its newest one is nothing short of game-changing.

Shop it for yourself, and get ready to achieve a gorgeous glow in just one minute.