Shoppers Say This "Magical Elixir" Anti-Aging Cream Changed Their Skin in Under 2 Weeks
Another buzzy name is taking over the health and wellness industry, infiltrating sparkling drinks, superfood supplements, and even skincare: adaptogens. Despite their recent popularity, use of the Ayurvedic herbs and fungi is nothing new; people have relied on the ancient medicine for thousands of years to treat a range of concerns, such as managing stress levels and combating inflammation. While ingesting adaptogens can bring numerous benefits to the body, applying them topically to the skin has been proven to do wonders, too, minimizing dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, eczema, and irritation like no other.
According to shoppers, the Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is one of the best recent skincare remedies to come from adaptogenic beauty. Reviewers have called it a "magical elixir" for achieving beautiful skin, with some noticing significant results after just a week of use. Those with ultra-sensitive and dry skin feel as though they've found their "holy grail moisturizer," with one reviewer sharing that it keeps their skin feeling supple, "even in the Colorado dry climate."
The fragrance-free, vegan formula has a bountiful list of ingredients, including a proprietary adaptogenic blend of ashwagandha, rhodiola, and reishi. The trio brings plenty of antioxidants and amino acids to the complexion, working to counteract signs of aging and fatigue, while helping your skin react better to stress and environmental aggressors. Alongside the adaptogens, squalane, jojoba oil, and shea butter surge the skin with a heavy dose of hydration, and according to reviewers, keep the skin feeling moisturized "all day long" without any greasy residue. Even better, you'll find no dimethicone, parabens, or phthalates listed on the recyclable, 2-ounce glass jar.
"I've developed very sensitive skin over the last few years and I've tried everything to get it feeling fully moisturized with no success," shared one shopper. "Most hypoallergenic moisturizers aren't moisturizing enough for me. This is wonderful. I just wish it came in a bigger size. It's hard for me to avoid going through it too fast."
"My skin has improved immensely since I started Youth to the People," said another. "I barely wear foundation anymore and there is a visible difference; I regularly get compliments about my skin being clearer and brighter. It changed my skin in under two weeks of consistent use. I LOVE IT!!!"
Youth to the People recommends applying the cream to clean skin morning and night for the best results.