Shiseido's Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Just Got the Tory Burch Treatment
Now this is one SPF you'll look forward to applying.
While there are a ton of sunscreens out there, not all of them are created equal. However, the best SPF is whatever one you wear every day, seeing as in addition to potentially causing skin cancer, daily unprotected UV exposure causes 90% of visible signs of aging.
And for fashion designer Tory Burch, Shiseido's best-selling, award-winning sunscreen has always been The One.
"I have used Shiseido's sunscreen for years — their products are highly protective and become more effective in heat and water," Burch tells InStyle. "They also absorb well and have a great scent."
Thanks to her mother reiterating the importance of sun protection growing up, Burch has always prioritized wearing SPF and getting annual skin checks — and turns out, both practices have paid off.
"A few years ago, I went for a routine skin check and was fortunate to catch something when I did," Burch says. "This can happen to anyone, with skin cancer affecting millions each year, of all ages and skin types. Now I'm even more conscious of the importance of regular skin checks and using sunscreen daily."
For anyone who struggles with wearing SPF, Burch and Shiseido have got you covered (literally). The two brands have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collaboration ahead of summer 2021. The Tory Burch x Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion 50+ ($49) and Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ ($29) is a remix on the classic blue bottle and stick, with its golden yellow packaging and cute floral print.
While the flowers are inspired by Burch's personal garden, they're also a symbol of hope, and who doesn't want to feel optimistic after the past fourteen months?
"The flowers on our sun care products are inspired by the garden at my home in Antigua," Burch says. "I wanted the design to be personal and optimistic, and to me, the West Indies are synonymous with beauty, relaxation, and pure happiness."
Shiseido's award-winning chemical SPF formula is a cult favorite because it truly leaves zero white cast on all skin tones. It's formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, and has technology that makes it act stronger when exposed to heat, water, and sweat. The stick is great for easy touch ups over makeup, too.
In honor of the collaboration, Shiseido and Burch are supporting Memorial Sloan Kettering by funding a one-year clinical research fellowship in dermatology.
VIDEO: When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot
And because no afternoon at the beach or park is complete without the right accessories, Burch has created the Sprinkled Flower Collection to compliment the sunscreen collaboration. This includes a tote bag, sandals, surf shirt, bikini top, and pouch to store your SPF in. The collection ranges from $98 to $248 and is available in Tory Burch stores and toryburch.com.
The Tory Burch x Shiseido limited-edition sunscreens are now available in stores and online at Tory Burch and Shiseido. The Tory Burch x Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ is available at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com.