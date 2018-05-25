This Serum Makes My Skin So Glowy, I Go Makeup-Free

I'm obsessed with face masks. Whether I'm experiencing a bad breakout or just having a bad day, there's a mask to make every situation seem better.

But even though I'm a self-proclaimed face-mask fanatic, I have to admit they have one major flaw: Most can only be used once or twice a week. Natural skincare line founder Tata Harper must relate to my struggle because her skincare line's newest product is a serum based off her best-selling Resurfacing Mask.

Intended to be used every day, the Resurfacing Serum ($88; nordstrom.com) is a radiance-boosting formula that also improves overall skin tone and texture with continued use. It has a gentle mix of seven AHA and BHA acids that exfoliate dead skin cells to promote cell turnover. Once these cells are cleared from the face, tomato carotenoids absorb UVA/UVB rays to create a color-correcting green light that cancels out redness for a more even skin tone. Salicylic acid, a clarifying ingredient that's in many acne-fighting products, minimizes pores and keeps skin clear.

Vitamin C-packed plum extract rounds out the formulation, adding a healthy glow to skin and protecting it from free radicals, which can cause premature signs of aging.

For the past week, I've been using this serum in an attempt to make my chronically dull skin look a little more alive. I wasn't expecting the same instant gratification that I get from using a vitamin C mask. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how fast the serum absorbed into my skin, and at how glowy I looked afterward.

Next to dullness, my biggest skincare hang up is the dark spots on my face left from past hormonal breakouts. Not only did I have a healthy glow (one that no highlighter has been able to give me), my spots were less noticeable, which I hope continues to improve over time. For the first time in years I feel comfortable enough with my skin to go makeup-free.

It's been said that you can't put a price on glowing skin, but if you ask me, I'd tell you $88.