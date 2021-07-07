The Skincare Set That "Diminished Fine Lines in 3 Days" Is Nearly Half-Off on Amazon
As someone who regularly covers beauty, I spend a fair amount of my days scanning the internet for people's skincare successes. I've found it's rare that an enormous amount of shoppers rally behind one brand's creations, but when they do, it's always worth sharing. SeoulCeutical's anti-aging heroes have continued to earn high regards since 2018 (we're talking a combined 18,881 perfect ratings), and Amazon just discounted all three of the brand's best-sellers by nearly half-off.
The set includes a silky-smooth anti-wrinkle serum containing vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, an ultra-nourishing cream with snail mucin, and a hydrating facial spray with Japanese green tea, aloe, cucumber, and marine extracts. While all three typically retail for around $18 each, you can snag them altogether for just $46 right now.
With remarks like "absolutely life changing" and "holy grail" left in the trio's honor, you don't want to waste any time in securing this limited time deal. Users have seen fine lines diminish in just three days — this person's review is no joke — while others have noticed a significant improvement with acne, large pores, dark spots, and dullness in just a week. And despite containing highly-potent, age-reversing ingredients, reviewers claim the formula's work wonders on sensitive skin without adversely affecting their complexion.
"I am in love with this snail repair cream," wrote one shopper. "It has my skin looking and feeling amazing. In addition to hydrating my face, it has helped make a noticeable difference in the fine lines across my forehead and around the corners of my eyes. I also noticed a difference in how well my foundation goes on after applying the repair cream."
"I am in love with the SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum," shared a professional esthetician in the reviews section. "Have you ever had a chance to try the $160 vitamin C ferulic serum from Skinceuticals? I can tell you that this dupe from SeoulCeuticals is nearly identical in texture and performance. I apply it every AM between my toner and moisturizer, and it is so lightweight that even those of you with super oily skin will love it."
There's no telling how long this discount will last, so head to Amazon to grab the skincare set that's changing regimens everywhere while it's on sale. And if only one product within the set catches your eye, you can snag them individually, too.