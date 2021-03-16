This $15 Vitamin C Serum Is a ‘Hidden Miracle’ for Deep Wrinkles, Acne Scars, and Melasma

Many people have one trusty beauty product that they can't go without, whether it's a lengthening mascara that rivals lash extensions or a soothing moisturizer that hydrates skin even in the harshest climates. If you haven't found that dream item yet, nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers have a recommendation for you. The SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum is a top-rated K-beauty product that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, crow's feet, and sun spots.
In addition to vitamin C, the multitasking serum is formulated with aloe extract for hydration, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to combat signs of aging, and witch hazel to prevent breakouts. The result is skin that's not only less blemished, but also more radiant and even-toned. One user said their face "looks the best it has in 20 years," while another said, "I'm not kidding, I look 5 years younger."
Compatible with all skin types, the under-$20 vitamin C serum has a non-greasy, fast-absorbing texture, per reviewers, and a light citrusy scent. And a little goes a long way: All you need is two to three drops for your entire face and neck applied once daily, according to the brand. Reviewers have even compared its quality and performance to luxury skincare brands like Drunk Elephant, Kiehl's, and Skinceuticals.
"This is by far the best skincare grade vitamin C I have used,"one wrote. "Just the other day, someone commented on how well I looked, and I know she meant my skin. My skin tone is even, the fine lines around the corners of my eyes are less noticeable, and my skin has a great natural glow. I use it every morning and night with no sensitivities."
Others are calling it a "hidden miracle" for melasma, acne, hyperpigmentation, and deep wrinkles. "My melasma vanished after two weeks of using this Vitamin C serum twice a day," said another. "I am literally witnessing my uneven, blotchy skin tone become what it was before my first pregnancy."
The customer-loved serum usually costs $17, but it's marked down to just $15 right now. Shop the SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum on Amazon for high-end results at a drugstore price.