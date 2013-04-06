How to Get Glowing Skin Like Lauren Conrad

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 06, 2013 @ 9:30 am

Chalk it up to the sunny California weather, but when it comes to sporting a flawless tan, Lauren Conrad sets the bar high. To impart the most natural-looking glow, skin expert Kate Somerville, who has worked with the star, advises going for a product just as organic—next to tanning in the sun, that is. Somerville recommends looking for a sunless tanner free of parabens. Our favorite? The fresh-scented St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Face ($25; sttropeztan.com). Thanks to the absence of harsh chemicals, it's just as easy on the most sensitive skin types as it is on the planet. Click the image to get more celebrity skincare tips!

1 of 10 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad's Natural Glow

Lauren Conrad's Natural Glow
2 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Glamour Magazine

Kate Hudson's Lit-From-Within Skin

The ever-fresh Kate Hudson sees nutrition expert and dermatologist Nicholas Perricone, who prescribes an anti-inflammatory diet of high-quality protein, low-glycemic carbs like broccoli and yogurt, healthy fats, and antioxidant-rich drinks like green tea. "These foods help maintain normal levels of insulin and blood sugar," he says. Even better? The benefits are visible in just three days." Check-out Perricone's latest book, Forever Young ($26, amazon.com) for more information.
3 of 10 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Debra Messing's Consistent Radiance

Messing recently signed-on to star in NBC's new musical comedy Smash, but the 42-year-old star still looks as radiant as she did on Will amp Grace. According to Somerville, that's partially due to peptide treatments. "Long-term use of peptides softens and strengthens the skin and encourages cellular repair," she says. Squeeze a few drops from Philosophy's When Hope is Not Enough capsules ($50, ulta.com) into your daily moisturizer to work peptides into your routine.
4 of 10 Erik Pendzich / Rex USA

Jessica Alba's Blemish Free Face

To achieve Jessica Alba-level epidermis perfection, Somerville recommends an oxygen therapy facial. "We exfoliate with enzymes and gentle acids," says Somerville, who has worked with the star. "Follow with vitamins and a moisturizer to lock in hydration." If you can't make it to the spa, Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing mask ($52, blissworld.com) will work at home.
5 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior

Charlize Theron's Sunspot Free Skin

Theron may have grown up in sunny South Africa, but you wouldn't know it from her damage-free face. "Charlize loves our microdermabrasion treatments for their polishing, refining, and cleansing qualities," says celebrity facialist Ole Henriksen, who works with the star. Try the Ole Henriksen At Home Mini peel system ($95, olehenriksen.com) for a similar tightening, repairing and renewing experience.
6 of 10 Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Kate Walsh's Quenched Skin

The Private Practice star's complexion has a natural dewy finish. To keep aging skin from drying out, Somerville recommends her own Quench Hydrating Serum with HSC Complex ($65, katesomerville.com). "It's the one product my clients can't live without," says Somerville, who has worked with Walsh.
7 of 10 Lisa Lake/WireImage for Niche Media

Kerry Washington's Even Skintone

Washington knows how to maintain clear skin-a gift that no doubt helped her nab a L'Oreal Paris contract back in 2007. To accentuate the star's supple sheen, Somerville turns to ultrasound treatments. "They detoxify and are good for acne," she says. "When used in combination with lightening agents, ultrasound can improve and brighten pigmentation." Ask your facialist or dermatologist if you're interested in trying a similar approach.
8 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Eva Mendes's Taut Skin

Mendes has an incandescence that seems to come from within. Perricone, who has treated the actress, says you can get a similar luminosity by following his Three-Day Nutritional Face-Lift. What, exactly, does that entail? "Eating salmon twice a day," he says. You can supplement with fruits and vegetables; the dermatologist swears you'll see results almost immediately.
9 of 10 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Rashida Jones' Pore-Free Complexion

The Parks and Recreation star looks perfectly polished when she's not wearing a trace of makeup. Jones's facialist Somerville advises using laser treatments to achieve even texture and minimize fine lines. "This is a noninvasive laser technology that uses near-infrared light to get down into the dermis," she explains. Again, speak with a skincare consultant if this treatment interests you; at-home lasers aren't available for these purposes just yet.
10 of 10 Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto.com

Sofia Vergara's Supple Skin

The Modern Family bombshell has excellent skin elasticity. Maintain healthy hydration with a serum that contains hyaluronic acid, says Somerville, who has treated Vergara. Cucumber and willow herb extracts help firm skin and soothe irritation. The facialist swears by her own Quench Hydrating mask ($45, katesomerville.com).

