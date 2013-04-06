How to Get Glowing Skin Like Lauren Conrad

Chalk it up to the sunny California weather, but when it comes to sporting a flawless tan, Lauren Conrad sets the bar high. To impart the most natural-looking glow, skin expert Kate Somerville, who has worked with the star, advises going for a product just as organic—next to tanning in the sun, that is. Somerville recommends looking for a sunless tanner free of parabens. Our favorite? The fresh-scented St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Face ($25; sttropeztan.com). Thanks to the absence of harsh chemicals, it's just as easy on the most sensitive skin types as it is on the planet. Click the image to get more celebrity skincare tips!

