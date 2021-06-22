The Best-Selling Derma Roller on Amazon Is Only $10 for Prime Day
There are few products out there that can actually make a noticeable difference in the appearance of multiple skin concerns at once - especially acne scarring, dry skin, large pores or fine lines and wrinkles. Microneedling can deliver huge results with all of those issues, but those procedures can cost thousands of dollars. Lucky for us, at-home derma rollers can provide similar results for far less, and the number one best-seller on Amazon is only $10 during the final hours of Prime Day (which ends June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT).
Microneedling, for those who haven't heard of it, creates tiny punctures in the outermost layer of your skin to stimulate the production of collagen, a protein that makes skin strong, firm, supple, and elastic, as Dr. Ellen Marmur previously told InStyle. The Sdara Skincare Derma Roller, which has over 13,400 five-star ratings, does this with 540 tiny, 0.25-millimeter microneedles made of titanium that you gently roll across your skin (up to five times in one direction, and then another five times going across in the opposite direction). Dr. Marmur recommends washing your face first, wiping down the derma roller with alcohol before using, and applying moisturizer after.
Sdara Skincare says that its derma roller promotes a healthy glow, has long-lasting results, and is made for beginners, so anyone new to microneedling shouldn't worry about hurting themselves or their appearance. The brand also recommends adding a vitamin C serum to the end of this routine for even more impressive results, which many novice microneedlers enthusiastically agree with.
"I was a little apprehensive when I bought this," one shopper writes. "I've never done anything like this at home, but wow! It's fantastic and the results are seen so quickly. I don't have terrible skin but I do have somewhat large pores and the occasional breakout (usually hormonal) which sometimes leads to discoloration. I used this followed by the vitamin C serum that was recommended and wow!!! My skin felt softer immediately, my pores look smaller, and the discoloration drastically reduces. I am so impressed and excited to use it again next week! It works!"
