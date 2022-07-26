Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This $27 Anti-Aging Moisturizer "Every Single Day"

Shoppers in their 60s use it as a Botox alternative.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri

Published on July 26, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker Moisturizer
Photo: Getty Images

A cursory look through RoC's Amazon storefront reveals nearly all of its affordable products have thousands of five-star ratings. And let me tell you — as someone who spends their day paying attention to these types of details, that kind of endorsement is rare.

Even celebs are fans of the skincare line: Sarah Jessica Parker recently partnered with RoC to launch the #LookForwardProject, which aims to remove some of the anxiety around aging. So when all of a brand's products are top-rated, have glowing reviews, and the SJP stamp of approval, where do you start? Perhaps with a bundle that includes the moisturizer SJP told Glamour she uses "every single day" — RoC's Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Moisturizer, which is so good it swayed the And Just Like That… actress to veer away from her previous go-to product of 20 years.

RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid
Courtesy

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

The gel-cream formula uses a three percent hyaluronic acid complex to provide up to 72 hours of hydration, plumper skin, and less defined wrinkles, according to the brand. It also has SPF 30, so it's a great first layer of sun protection to start your day.

If the 8,000-plus five-star ratings are any indication, the RoC's Multi Correxion Anti Aging Moisturizer has successfully met its goals. A shopper with "smoker wrinkles" said it's "well worth the money" and made them "look 10 years younger."

Another shopper in their 60s described themselves as being "unhappy with the permanent wrinkle between [their] brows, but not willing to do Botox or fillers" saw an overnight improvement in their problem areas after using this product. One shopper similarly shared, "I've reached the age where the wrinkles seem deeper and more numerous every week…. After a couple of weeks [of using RoC Multi Correxion Anti Aging Moisturizer] all of my worry lines and smile lines are less pronounced."

An individual bottle of the moisturizer usually costs $33, so this $27 bundle (which includes the moisturizer and a week's supply of Retinol Capsules) is a real steal. Head to Amazon to try out SJP's everyday RoC Multi Correxion Anti Aging Moisturizer for yourself.

