8 Ways to Get Sandal-Ready Feet for Summer

Erin Lukas
Jun 21, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Summer wardrobe? Check. New sandals? Check. Soft, smooth feet? If you can’t check this third and final item off of the season's prep list, it’s a dilemma you’re not facing alone. Winter has the tendency to leave its mark in the form of dry, rough, callused feet long after the temperatures hit above freezing. If you’re dying to uncover your toes by wearing your new shoes out but your feet don’t look ready to be unveiled, not to worry. We’ve rounded up eight simple ways to de-winterize your feet and get them sandal-ready in no time.

Tweezerman Callus Shaver & Rasp

Consider Tweezerman’s tool a one-stop shop to sandal-worthy feet. One side works to remove pesky, thick calluses while the other gently smooths the area out. 

HoMedics Foot Salon Pro with Heat Boost Power 

Why deal with the hassle of making salon appointments when you can give yourself a pedicure whenever you want at home? The idea of pampering our overworked feet with a vibrating massage while we watch Netflix sounds like heaven to us. 

Kiss My Face Peppermint Foot Scrub 

Cool down after a long, hot and hazy day by rubbing this foot scrub with a chilled effect on your toes. Its formula also boasts natural pumice and walnut shells to get rid of odor and skin buildup. 

Nexcare Blister Waterproof Bandages 

Even if you step into sandal season prepared, blisters can still happen to the best of us. Stick on one of these waterproof bandages equipped with a gel cushion for pain-free healing that won’t involve compromising your shoe game. 

Diamancel Diamond Foot Buffer #11

There’s nothing sexy about callused feet. Safely slough away dead, excess skin by going over trouble spots with a buffer such as Diamanel’s Diamond Buffer. This tool’s geometric pattern ensures a smooth finish—no unidirectional filing required. 

Caudalie Foot Beauty Cream

As one of the hardest working body parts, your feet deserve spa-like treatment too. Repair cracked and dry skin by slathering on a nourishing cream and putting your feet up. We like Caudalie’s Beauty Cream that’s infused with smoothing shea butter and grapeseed oil. 

Iluminage Skin Rejuvinating Socks

If starting off summer with unsightly feet due to flat out neglect, we’re not judging but we do have an easy solution that even beauty routine minimalists can stand behind. Slip on these socks with the day’s shoe choice or before bed for softer feet in just four weeks. We know it might sound too good to be true, but this innovative pair is woven with high-tech copper thread which has been proven to improve skin’s appearance. 

Clarisonic Pedi Smoothing Disc

Your Clarisonic has done wonders for your complexion, so let it work its magic on your feet too. This textured, spinning disc specifically designed for its Pedi cleanser will slough away tough dead skin without being too harsh. 

