8 Ways to Get Sandal-Ready Feet for Summer

Summer wardrobe? Check. New sandals? Check. Soft, smooth feet? If you can’t check this third and final item off of the season's prep list, it’s a dilemma you’re not facing alone. Winter has the tendency to leave its mark in the form of dry, rough, callused feet long after the temperatures hit above freezing. If you’re dying to uncover your toes by wearing your new shoes out but your feet don’t look ready to be unveiled, not to worry. We’ve rounded up eight simple ways to de-winterize your feet and get them sandal-ready in no time.