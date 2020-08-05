This CBD Beauty Brand Just Launched Its First Brightening Eye Cream — and It's My New Staple

While every new drop from Saint Jane Beauty over the past year has earned a rightful place in my rotation, the brand’s latest release just may rival all its predecessors. From a non-irritating vitamin C serum to an ultra-hydrating blended oil, each product the brand offers features one pivotal ingredient: CBD. Last month, Saint Jane Beauty once again fused luxury skincare and the anti-inflammatory ingredient into one super nourishing eye cream. The first of its kind to launch at Sephora, the Brightening Eye Repair CBD Eye Cream is nowhere near your typical formula.
Cannabidol (CBD) has slowly worked its way into beauty products as of late thanks to its ability to cure redness, dry patches, irritation, and much more. And, when paired with two additional highly effective compounds, collagen and vitamin C, it makes for one pretty powerful combination.
The three are swirled together into one ultra-hydrating cream that quickly targets puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. Vitamin C immediately gets to work on dullness, vegan collagen smooths over deepening age lines, and the key element, 500 milligrams of CBD, soothes away any puffiness while giving the delicate skin around your eyes a major antioxidant boost.
The first time I tried the brightening eye cream, I knew it would solely be reserved for nighttime use due to its thicker, gel-like consistency — but that’s not a bad thing. I let the cream sink in overnight, and consistently wake up to softer, brighter under-eyes. The formula feels cooling once applied, which means I’ve been able to kiss the puffiness I experience on a regular basis goodbye. And, while the sleek, gold-plated recyclable packaging is an added bonus, the cream inside is enough for me to keep this gem in my skincare routine for the days to come.
Any skin type is suitable for use with the repairing eye cream (my oily, problematic skin has had no issues), and the ingredient list ensures it checks all the vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free boxes. You can shop a jar of the brand new product for $65 at Sephora — that is, until everyone else hears about it.