This Moisturizing SPF Is the Sweatpants of Sunscreen
It feels like I'm wearing nothing at all.
There's a scene from The Simpsons where Ned Flanders says the snowsuit he has on "feels like he's wearing nothing at all." I think about Flanders's famous line often, because I've taken the same approach to my WFH uniform for the past year and some months.
Plush sweatpants and soft cotton biker shorts are flexible and move with me as I sit with my laptop cross-legged on my bed, my couch, and at my kitchen counter. I look for the same in a facial sunscreen, which is why I've exclusively been wearing Saie's Sunvisor Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 35 since it came out at the beginning of the year.
The physical sunscreen is made with non-nano zinc oxide, along with some of my favorite hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and licorice, which helps prevent discoloration from sun exposure.
While it is tinted, this SPF sheers out and blends in as you massage it on your face. What also makes it unique is the texture: the SPF comes out of the tube as a lotion, but turns into an oil as it makes contact with skin. It leaves my skin looking moisturized and dewy, which is enough on its own, but it also layers beautifully under makeup or over top moisturizer when my skin is extra dry.
I've tried a ton of mineral facial sunscreens and few truly feel like I'm wearing nothing at all. With the world opening back up, my sweatpants are slowing coming out of rotation, but this cozy sunscreen is one WFH habit I'll continue post-social distancing.
