The Eye Balm Thousands of Shoppers Say "Brightens and Moisturizes" Dark Circles Is on Sale for Just $9

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on September 9, 2022

Anyone with chronic dark circles will tell you that brightening under-eye products can make a world of difference when it comes to looking like an adult with a healthy sleep schedule. The thing is, the presence of dark under eyes isn't something you can really control. Sure, they can feel exasperated by fatigue and other health issues, but in many cases, they're simply hereditary.

Regardless of how or why you ended up with dark circles, your options are essentially just concealer and eye cream. A good concealer will do the trick instantly but temporarily. Effective eye cream or balm, however, will provide some immediate relief as well as long-lasting improvement. An affordable and customer-loved option in this vein is The Saem's $9 Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick with over 2,600 five-star ratings.

Several of the happy shoppers say that the Iceland Hydrating Stick "brightens and moisturizes your under-eye area." According to a 63-year-old shopper, other benefits include that "it did not bother [her] sensitive skin," while "smoothing" her skin and making it look less wrinkled. The Saem Balm has also been credited by shoppers with reducing puffiness, soothing the area, and cooling under-eye skin.

The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Tout
Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $13); amazon.com

The benefits seen by happy reviewers make sense when you consider the formula: The balm uses Icelandic moss to soften and firm skin, niacinamide to restore moisture and combat wrinkles and dark spots, and under-the-radar adenosine to rejuvenate the cells that reduce lines and wrinkles.

It's a winning combination of effective ingredients. One five-star shopper wrote that they saw results after just three days, and wrote "my circles are getting lighter and the skin feels much smoother than before." Other shoppers echo this sentiment and say, "I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed."

Head to Amazon to see if The Saem's $9 Iceland Hydrating Stick will be your new go-to pick for brightening eyes and reducing wrinkles.

