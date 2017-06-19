A Rosé Facial Treatment Actually Exists 

You’ve got a closet full of "rosé all day" memorabilia, and your local bartender already knows you prefer a glass of Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose over a gin and tonic during happy hour. But the true rosé obsessive incorporates the iconic summer beverage into her skincare routine. OK, we’re not suggesting you dump a bottle all over your face, but getting a rosé facial is actually a thing.

It’s a new treatment thanks to a collaboration between Ruffino Wine and SKINNEY MedSpa in New York City, so you’d have to travel to the big apple to test it out.

"We've experimented with all kinds of crazy ingredients to enhance our facials in the past, but adding sparkling rosé wine is certainly a first for us, let alone the world," explained SKINNEY Medspa Founder, Marisa Martino in a press release. "Whilst some people may be surprised to hear that sparkling rosé wine can be used in the beauty industry, we've found that the ingredients that make up this wine in particular have many benefits, including; restoring radiance and suppleness to the skin by targeting dry areas, and infusing the skin with much needed hydration. And let's be honest, who doesn't want to add a extra bit of glitz to their summer skin prep."

Specifically, they note that the bubbles can help detoxify the skin and even out skin tone, the acidity can be helpful in removing excess sebum, and vitamin C in the strawberries can aid in strengthening the skin and boosting collagen.

After makeup is removed and the skin is cleansed and exfoliated, a Casmara mask is mixed with a teaspoon of Ruffino Sparkling Rose and applied to the skin. Then, LED is used on the skin to minimize bacteria, redness, and inflammation. Finally, the skin is moisturized to lock in hydration.

Interested? You're gonna need to move quick. The treatment is only available for the month of June.