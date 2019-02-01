3 Must-Have Rose Water Sprays for All Skin Types

Image zoom thayersnatural/Instagram

You could say rose water has created a cult following for itself over the past few years. This soothing beauty essential has been popping up as an ingredient in facial mists everywhere, and it can do wonders for your skin. It’s anti-inflammatory (great for redness or puffiness), antibacterial (great for acne), and has astringent properties (great for tightening pores and cleansing skin). You can use rose water as a daily mist to relieve any dryness or excess oiliness you might feel in the middle of the day, or as a toner step in your skincare routine.

Leven Rose Rose Water Facial Toner

Perfect for sensitive skin, this natural rose water from Leven Rose is alcohol-, fragrance-, and paraben-free.

Teddie Organics Rose Water

This organic rose water is triple distilled for purity and has a light, pleasing aroma. It works for all skin types, and can also be used in your hair or as a calming post-yoga spray.

Thayer’s Natural Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Mist

If you’re looking for rose water with an extra kick, Thayer’s facial mist is a great option. This toner is made with rose water, witch hazel, and aloe vera, so it’s super refreshing, hydrating, and will leave you with a dewy glow.

