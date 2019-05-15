Here's How Rose Water Can Totally Transform Your Skin

Image zoom Getty Images

A lot of products claim to do it all for your skin, but, let's be honest, they often fall short in at least one of the departments. But sometimes it's the simplest products that surprise you by their ability to combat a multitude of skin issues — and rose water is no exception.

In fact, when you read the long list of rose water benefits (ranging from its anti-inflammatory properties to increased hydration), you'll want to run out and grab some right away. Here, experts give you the lowdown on rose water and why you should always keep it in your beauty arsenal.

What Is Rose Water?

Rose water is made by soaking rose petals in water and "allowing their active ingredients infuse into the water," explains Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Rose water is different than rose oil, Zeichner explains, which is made by extracting the essential oils directly from the rose petal or hip.

Why Is Rose Water Popular?

Zeichner says rose water has made its mark in skincare as a result of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

"Rose water is useful in calming the skin for those who are sensitive or who have rosacea," he says. "It's anti-inflammatory properties are beneficial in treating skin aging by preventing free radical damage to collagen and elastic fibers."

Why Should I Use It?

Want the 411 on rose water? Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a Boston-based dermatologist, breaks down the benefits of rose water here:

Antioxidant: " Using this water steamed from the distillation of rose petals, there are antioxidant benefits to the skin which helps neutralize free radicals and the damage that they can do," Hirsch says.

Using this water steamed from the distillation of rose petals, there are antioxidant benefits to the skin which helps neutralize free radicals and the damage that they can do," Hirsch says. Antibacterial: Rose water can thwart the effects of certain bacteria that lead to specific skin conditions that have a bacterial component, like acne and rosacea.

Rose water can thwart the effects of certain bacteria that lead to specific skin conditions that have a bacterial component, like acne and rosacea. Anti-inflammatory: Cool down skin conditions that have an inflammatory component — like eczema — with a dose of rose water.

Cool down skin conditions that have an inflammatory component — like eczema — with a dose of rose water. Hydrating: "Rose water can add a moisture boost without a lot of heaviness, which is why we find it in shampoos that are meant to be moisturizing," Hirsch says, adding that rose water can also work on its own to amplify the hydrating effects of other skincare products.

"Rose water can add a moisture boost without a lot of heaviness, which is why we find it in shampoos that are meant to be moisturizing," Hirsch says, adding that rose water can also work on its own to amplify the hydrating effects of other skincare products. Soothing: Hirsch says some people just love rose water for its soothing effects, from the way it feels to the scent. "It's used in spa treatments for this reason — to promote relaxation," she says.

Where Can I Find It?

Believe it or not, you can pick up rose water at a number of places — from Amazon to Target to your local boutique. Check out Rose Water Facial Toner by Leven Rose ($13, Amazon), S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray ($5, Target) and Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist ($32, Sephora).

Bonus? Most rose water products come in a spray bottle, meaning you are free to spritz throughout the day and give your skin a refreshing boost.