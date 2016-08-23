The Internet's Freaking Out Over This Rose Foam Cleanser

We're all about beauty products with pretty packaging that do lovely favors for our skin. We mean... who isn't? But when a product literally transforms into a masterpiece before our eyes, you can expect some major fan-girling happening. #noshame

Instagram user @Santsugaru brought one such product to our attention, EVITA's Beauty Whip Soap, and when the video was posted to Reddit on r/oddlysatsifying, you could practically hear the collective ogling happening in real time. The product is a foam cleanser that, when dispensed, creates a beautiful, rose-shaped, fluffy foam puff that you than apply to your face. See for yourself:

😄технический пост для ссылки в жж о девочковой пене 😍для умывания Kanebo Evita 🌹#японскаякосметика#facewash#rose#пена#умывание A video posted by @santsugaru on Aug 20, 2016 at 5:31am PDT

And here's an advertisement for it created by the brand.

RELATED: 3 Cool Ways to Wear Glitter Besides on Your Lids

Is that not the most beautiful, mesmerizing foam cleanser you've ever laid your eyes upon?

EVITA is based in Japan and the cleanser, which hits stores in early September, will run you about $50. Some of the brand's products are currently available on Amazon.