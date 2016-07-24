Why This Cleansing Bar Will Change Your Opinion of Facial Soap

Along with glitter eyeliner and blindingly reflective M.A.C lip glosses, a cleansing bar was also a part of my first set of beauty products in the early aughts. While I eventually graduated to liquid liner, I also upgraded my cleanser too, tossing my bar for creams and serums. As an adult, I've categorized cleansing bars along with Juicy Couture tracksuits and low-rise jeans in the outdated bucket, but when I came across Root Science Cleanse Facial Cleanser ($20; shoprootscience.com) I had to give it a try for old times sake.

But I was pleasantly surprised to find that the bar was quite the skin wonder. If you’re looking for a wash that removes all traces of makeup, dirt, and oil, doesn’t strip skin of natural oils, and is packed with all-natural ingredients, this bar checks off all of those boxes. The wax-colored cleanser might look basic, but it’s infused with a plethora of skin soothers including coconut, olive, and palm oils, and shea butter. Bonus: it's also organic and scent-free, so any skin type is guaranteed to soak it up.

RELATED: The Best Face Washes for Your Skin Type

The formula doesn’t lather too little or too much, but distributes just the right amount of foamy goodness on damp skin. Once I rinsed the product away my skin felt clean and velvety smooth, without any soapy residue like my cleansing bars of the past. Confession: My skin felt so soft—I skipped out on moisturizer.