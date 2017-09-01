This Eye Retinol Has Over 2,000 Glowing Reviews on Amazon

Shopping for an eye cream isn’t nearly as intuitive as picking up a new moisturizer. You probably haven’t been using one since you were 15, and there’s a million on the market claiming to transform this teeny-tony portion of your face. But like any other product, what you choose should directly relate to the problems you’d like to prevent and solve. And if premature aging is one of them, Amazon might have a solid suggestion. RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream ($14; amazon.com) is currently one of the top-selling eye creams on the entire site and has over 2,000 glowing reviews.

As for why this drugstore staple is a go-to wrinkle warrior? Its superstar ingredient is retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, which is known for helping to speed up cellular turnover and support's your collagen levels, minimizing the appearance of discoloration and uneven texture and keeping skin firm and youthful-looking.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

That means, in theory, keeping crow's feet and fine lines around your eyes at bay and brightening the area of the face often plagued with dark circles and puffiness.

RELATED: You Need to See Kristen Stewart's Brown Eyeshadow

Some other impressive statistics? It's the second highest best-seller in the Eye Puffiness category, and more exciting for your wallet, rings in at less than $15—it's $13.40 with Amazon Prime, to be exact.