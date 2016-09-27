Can This Body Cream Help You Shine Bright Like a Diamond?

I’m not going to say no if someone wants to send me a set of diamond studs, but it's pretty much guarranteed that I'm going to lose fine jewelry. So the better plan is to stick to beauty products that are made with or fashioned after gemstones. Crystal lip art? I’m here for it. Face masks infused with gold? Yes.

And you can assume from all that I was down for body cream made with diamond dust! Soap & Glory just revamped its famous Righteous Body Butter (apparently a tub of this stuff is sold every 20 seconds) for a limited time, and it will fulfill your '90s body shimmer dreams.

So let's give a little background on the body butter first. Here's what we're working with! The formula is made with ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to hydrate your stems, while it holds a particularly pleasant citrus-y scent. The Diamond Edition ($15; ulta.com), however, got an extravagant makeover. It's infused with shimmering mica powders and diamond dust—and let me tell you, the world will be able to tell.

It's not just the glow your limbs get from moisturizing well. You'll actually see light-reflecting shimmer and sparkle all over your arms and legs. I was incredibly liberal with my application, so I was shocked to see how brightly I was shining like a diamond (sorry, had to) when I got out of the shower.

The brand recommends you apply it after you get out of the shower, which I totally agree with, but I'd save it for your daytime beauty routine and maybe not when you're about to hop into bed. You want people to see that glitter!

I'm wearing it right now with a sleeveless jumpsuit, and I'm not going to lie, it's making everything seem a whole lot more glamorous—or at least allowing me to give in to my '90s Britney Spears goals in a more "grown-up" fashion. You do what you gotta do.