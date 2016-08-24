Science! This Face Moisturizer Is Activated by Water 

Makeup and skin-care products utilize chemistry all the time. For starters, we've got acids and peptides and minerals and micelles and more. REN's new Flash Hydro-Boost Instant Plumping Emulsion ($42, sephora.com), however, gets you up close and personal with chemistry by bringing the science experimentation right to your bathroom sink. Grab your lab coats, ladies and gents.

Some might consider this moisturizer the Western version of South Korea's splash masks, which you essentially splash onto your skin while showering. This product is a little different, though. To use it, you apply the creamy emulsion to a clean, dry face and massage it into your skin. Next, you simply splash a little water onto your face and the product morphs into a thick, super hydrating, serum-like layer on top of your skin. Within 10 minutes, the product, and the water, is fully absorbed.

It honestly feels like magic, people.

RELATED: Mr. Fitz Just Landed a Skin-Care Deal

After I use the product, I can feel a huge difference in the texture of my skin. It actually does feel and look more plump, but it most noticeably looks and feels softer and brighter. I use it both in the morning before applying makeup, and at night before completing my nightime regimen. For an extra dose of moisture, you can follow up with another layer of your go-to cream and serum, as well.

Bring on the science, and bring on the good skin.