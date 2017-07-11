The One Game-Changing Product You Need to Know About for Cystic Zits

Not all zits are created equal. You probably already know this thanks to past visitors that took up temporary residence on your chin or in-between your brows. But we’re not just talking about the size or redness of a pimple. There are actually different types of blemishes, and none get us quite as worked up as cysts.

First, they can be painful to the touch. You can also often see the bump under your skin, but it doesn’t come to a head where the infection is visible, often making treating it fairly complicated. Celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau struggled with this first hand, after realizing that all her spot treatments were only drying out her skin—not getting to the prob underneath the skin’s surface.

So in 1996, she launched her hugely celebrated Anti Cyst Treatment, truly a one-of-a-kind serum that targets the heart of cystic acne. And over 20 years later, we’re still freaking out over it. It's truly a hero product you NEED to know about.

"Anti Cyst Treatment is a powerful treatment for problem skin and is formulated to provide a quick recovery for reducing visible inflammation of stubborn cystic acne bumps that develop deep within the skin and can linger for weeks—or even months," she explained. "Most acne spot treatments are meant to dry out the infection when it is present in the form of a pustule or whitehead on the skin’s surface. In the case of cysts, the infection is not on the surface. They rarely come to a head. So to apply a drying treatment will only leave the skin flaky and irritated but with a big bump still underneath."

This product’s claim to fame? When applied immediately on a newly formed (and found) cyst, the ingredients work fast using ingredients like ethyl lactate to purify the pore and calm bumps, methyl gluceth 20 to reduce inflammation and redness, as well as citric acid to exfoliate and even skin tone.

"To effectively use Anti Cyst Treatment to reduce the appearance of cystic acne, apply one drop to clean skin as soon as cyst becomes visible,” explains Rouleau. "When used in the morning or evening, first perform your regular routine. Next, take a damp tissue or q-tip and wipe the affected area clean before applying. Anti Cyst Treatment should be applied as the last step. Use day or night until the bump is no longer visible.”

You can use it on new bumps and cysts that have stuck around for a while. Bonus, you can use it to prevent them from happening in the first place by applying it daily or two to three times a week on the areas prone to the blemishes.

20 years of freeing people from their worst breakout nightmare? Now that's a beauty birthday we can celebrate.