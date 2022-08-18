According to Shoppers, This "Divine" Moisturizer Firms Skin and Fades Sun Damage

It wins “all-time favorite” accolades.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

According to Shoppers, This "Divine" Moisturizer Firms Skin and Fades Sun Damage
Photo: Courtesy Ren Skincare

One thing about me: I will always snooze my alarm clock as much as possible. It's a habit I've had since high school that's come close to screwing me over countless times, so I deeply appreciate anything that speeds up my morning routine. Multitasking products, like Ren Skincare's vitamin C-meets-moisturizer, are essential — and according to users, its benefits are undeniable.

Fans say the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer's consistency feels lightweight yet effective, so much so that one person turned to it in the run-up to their wedding for its "divine" ability to turn their skin "happy and healthy." Another customer said they've lost track of the amount of times they've reordered the hydrator, and one more dubbed it their oily skin's "all-time favorite" pal.

The recycled-plastic bottle features a hit list of brightening antioxidants, including stabilized vitamin C in the form of ascorbyl glucoside and magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, tara pod extract, sea buckthorn oil, and glycogen, which shows promise for supporting ceramide production in clinical studies (ceramides, if you're not familiar, are lipids that make up part of the skin's natural barrier). They're joined by glycerin, fatty alcohols, and vitamin E for moisture.

Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
Courtesy

Shop now: $52; usa.renskincare.com

That combination of ingredients leaves oily to dry skin types feeling "silky" and looking "bright and refreshed," shoppers say, with dewiness that lasts most of the day. Others noted how it "really firmed up" their skin and brightened sun damage, and how pleasant the scent is (one person described it as the smell of morning orange juice in the summer, which sounds lovely).

If you're looking for a lightweight moisturizer with a squeeze of vitamin C, get Ren's Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer for $52.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fleur and Bee Eye Cream
This Eye Cream Sold Outrageously on Prime Day — and Now the Whole Brand Is 50% Off
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Kate Hudson Firming and Brightening Oil
Kate Hudson Uses the Reese Witherspoon-Approved Oil That Shoppers Say Recaptures the "Glow of Youth"
12 Moisturizers That Don't Support the Fossil Fuel Industry
11 Moisturizers That Don't Support the Fossil Fuel Industry
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Shoppers Use This Cream to Look "20 Years Younger" — and the Whole Brand's on Sale
Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale
Vitamin Sea Brightening Serum
This Brightening Serum Makes My Skin Feel Like Velvet — and It's 25% Off
Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
I Didn't Think Under-Eye Patches Worked on Me Until I Tried These Wildly Popular De-Puffing Gels
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Augustinus Bader the Cream
Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Using This $175 Moisturizer That Minimizes Wrinkles
Ren AHA Mask
People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"
Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin
The Best Moisturizers to Deliver Hydration to Dry, Parched Skin
This Customer-Loved Gel Moisturizer Feels Like a Refreshing Plunge Into a Cool Pool on a Hot Summers Day
This Lightweight Gel Moisturizer Is So Refreshing, It's a Non-Negotiable in My Summer Skincare Lineup
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours