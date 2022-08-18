According to Shoppers, This "Divine" Moisturizer Firms Skin and Fades Sun Damage

One thing about me: I will always snooze my alarm clock as much as possible. It's a habit I've had since high school that's come close to screwing me over countless times, so I deeply appreciate anything that speeds up my morning routine. Multitasking products, like Ren Skincare's vitamin C-meets-moisturizer, are essential — and according to users, its benefits are undeniable.

Fans say the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer's consistency feels lightweight yet effective, so much so that one person turned to it in the run-up to their wedding for its "divine" ability to turn their skin "happy and healthy." Another customer said they've lost track of the amount of times they've reordered the hydrator, and one more dubbed it their oily skin's "all-time favorite" pal.

The recycled-plastic bottle features a hit list of brightening antioxidants, including stabilized vitamin C in the form of ascorbyl glucoside and magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, tara pod extract, sea buckthorn oil, and glycogen, which shows promise for supporting ceramide production in clinical studies (ceramides, if you're not familiar, are lipids that make up part of the skin's natural barrier). They're joined by glycerin, fatty alcohols, and vitamin E for moisture.

Courtesy

Shop now: $52; usa.renskincare.com

That combination of ingredients leaves oily to dry skin types feeling "silky" and looking "bright and refreshed," shoppers say, with dewiness that lasts most of the day. Others noted how it "really firmed up" their skin and brightened sun damage, and how pleasant the scent is (one person described it as the smell of morning orange juice in the summer, which sounds lovely).

If you're looking for a lightweight moisturizer with a squeeze of vitamin C, get Ren's Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer for $52.