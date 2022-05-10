People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"
Navigating the nuances of chemical exfoliants can be confusing; with varying potencies and benefits, not all options are well suited to treat your concerns. But if you're looking for a fast-acting formula that remains gentle on the skin, two popular alpha hydroxy acids are a good starting point: lactic acid tackles uneven texture on sensitive complexions, while glycolic acid brightens dark spots and softens fine lines. You'll find both in Ren Skincare's top-selling Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, which reviewers say leaves the face with an "instant glow."
The exfoliating mask features all-natural fruit-derived AHAs that smooth away bumps, firm sagging skin, and balance out uneven tone. Glycolic acid from pineapple extract sheds away dead skin cells, lactic acid from passionfruit refines texture and tightens pores, while papain (an enzyme extracted from papaya) restores radiance across the skin. Users may feel a slight tingle during the 10-minute weekly treatments, but according to the brand, this is totally normal behavior. On a side note, those with incredibly sensitive skin should perform a patch test before diving headlong into applications.
If you've wondered where AHAs sit in the world of exfoliants, Dr. Tess Mauricio, a San Diego-based dermatologist previously broke it down for InStyle. "Alpha hydroxy acids are water soluble substances that act as a chemical instead of a physical exfoliant like a scrub. It allows exfoliation of the skin and improved penetration of products," she said. And in her opinion, glycolic acid's instant exfoliating benefits are the reason behind its popularity; "The exfoliation that happens can result in instantly brighter, fresher, and smoother skin."
Doting references can be found within the reviews section, where Ren shoppers have left behind pages of five-star ratings and reviews. Many users confirmed that the formula truly "instantly works," including one person who wrote that despite only using the mask a "handful of times," their face is always "literally glowing."
Another shared that they've been relying on it for years to improve their "sensitive and very temperamental" skin: "It lifts the areas of dry skin effortlessly and also slightly improves the appearance of my pores. Once removed, my skin is smooth and fresh-looking and well prepped for my Evercalm cream," they wrote, referring to the brand's best-selling moisturizer.
A third called the mask "dewy skin in a bottle" after witnessing a difference in their complexion following a month of use. "I just seem to have more of a glow," they said. "My daughter asked me, 'How come it looks like you've a filter on your face?!'"
The Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask is available for $58, alongside other popular sellers from the brand's Radiance line, including the Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream and Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream.