People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"

Navigating the nuances of chemical exfoliants can be confusing; with varying potencies and benefits, not all options are well suited to treat your concerns. But if you're looking for a fast-acting formula that remains gentle on the skin, two popular alpha hydroxy acids are a good starting point: lactic acid tackles uneven texture on sensitive complexions, while glycolic acid brightens dark spots and softens fine lines. You'll find both in Ren Skincare's top-selling Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, which reviewers say leaves the face with an "instant glow."