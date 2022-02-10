This Overnight Cream Corrects Dark Spots Within 7 Days — and It's Already Sold Out Twice

There are plenty of skin issues that can hinder one's confidence, and for many, dark spots and acne scars sit at the top of the list. While it's possible for these stubborn marks to resolve in their own time, as board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love formerly shared with InStyle, taking matters into your own hands by using a lightening treatment can speed up the process. And one brightening cream in particular made such massive waves for its immediate results that it sold out two times last year.