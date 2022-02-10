This Overnight Cream Corrects Dark Spots Within 7 Days — and It's Already Sold Out Twice
There are plenty of skin issues that can hinder one's confidence, and for many, dark spots and acne scars sit at the top of the list. While it's possible for these stubborn marks to resolve in their own time, as board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love formerly shared with InStyle, taking matters into your own hands by using a lightening treatment can speed up the process. And one brightening cream in particular made such massive waves for its immediate results that it sold out two times last year.
The Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream from Ren Skincare is an ultra-hydrating nighttime cream that lightens hyperpigmentation and scarring without impacting your natural skin tone. It's effectiveness has been proven during a brand-run clinical trial, where 87 percent of users claimed their skin looked more radiant within seven days of use.
Two main ingredients in the cream are credited for its successful results. It contains a 94 percent naturally derived blend of phytoglycogen (a plant-based form of glycogen) and an encapsulated algae complex, which together quickly treat areas of hyperpigmentation to deliver a more evenly-toned, brighter complexion. What sets this formula apart from others is the lack of hydroquinone, a topical skin brightening agent which can sometimes cause adverse reactions, such as irritation, inflammation, and stinging, on sensitive skin. Users can confidently apply Ren's cream without fear it will compromise their natural skin barrier.
Within the reviews section, you'll find that first time users quickly became life-long fans. Some shared that they've used the cream for years now, relying on its ability to lock in moisture on dry skin, smooth over bumpy texture, and fade pigmentation from hormonal acne. One reviewer confirmed that after a week of use, their skin truly did have less hyperpigmentation, while their dark spots were "considerably lighter." Another person called it "the best dark spot fader" they've ever used.
An enthusiastic shopper shared that they saw results after one week, adding that their mother even started using the cream after noticing the change in their skin. "I was concerned at first because I have sensitive skin but I have not had any skin agitation/reactions," they added.
Another wrote: "I am on my second tub as my first time using it made my skin glow in the morning." They credited the cream with eradicating "really stubborn" dark marks, and added that they pair it with the Ren Ready Steady Glow Tonic. "My skin texture is so much better," they wrote.
Grab the best-seller before it sells out again.