Shoppers Say This Plumping Serum Makes Skin "Feel 5 Years Younger"

Reviewers Say This Skin-Tightening Serum Is 'Botox in a Bottle'
They’re calling it “Botox in a bottle.”
There are a plethora of anti-aging inventions to choose between nowadays — treatments like light therapy sheet masks, wrinkle smoothing sticker patches, and celeb-approved beauty tools all offer a unique route for preventing the visible effects of aging. But if you'd rather stick by a simple skincare regimen, there are plenty of benefits down that avenue, too. Frankly, some formulas offer such transformative results, people have even compared them to professional treatments — just look to the Ren Skincare Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot.
Reviewers are so pleasantly surprised by the targeted treatment's ability to instantly tighten and plump their skin, they're referring to it as "botox in a bottle." The gel-serum can be used across all skin types (including sensitive skin) to lift sagginess, smooth over fine lines and wrinkles, and soothe redness. Its two main ingredients — hyaluronic acid and red algae extract — boost moisture retention, elasticity, and smoothness on mature complexions.
The brand recommends gently massaging half of a pipette over the face and neck daily, followed by your go-to moisturizer. Reviewers say it creates the perfect canvas for their makeup, since it leaves the skin feeling silky-smooth and glowing.
One shopper was so "blown away" by the results the serum gave them, they almost didn't leave a review in order to "keep it a secret." Plenty of others agree the product's benefits are true to its name; their skin is "tighter and brighter' and feels "five years younger" minutes after applying it. One person even says it's the ultimate "shot of youth," sans needles.
"When I turned 40 [years old] I wanted to incorporate something to help to plump and firm my skin," wrote one reviewer. "This does the trick perfectly! I have not experienced any irritation or breakouts. I'm finishing my first bottle and have another ready to use. Two drops are all you need to cover your face."
"Give it a few minutes after applying and you can really feel it work its magic," said another. "It makes my skin more firm, and I feel that it is looking so much better after using this as part of my regular routine. Fab product and totally worth the money!"
Grab the anti-aging serum tons of dedicated users swear by — it's available on the Ren Clean Skincare website for $62 per bottle.