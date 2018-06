Colds make you feel miz in every way. Your plans are shot. Your head feels like an elephant is sitting on it. Your nose is a running faucet. But believe it or not, your bath can help. These bath salts are made with eucalyptus oil, which is an ingredient with a soothing scent that helps open up your airways so you can breathe a little easier. Dump the whole package in a hot bath and sink into bliss.