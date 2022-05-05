Turns Out, Reiki May Actually Have Some Anti-Aging Benefits

We all love a self-care moment, and it seems as if people are increasingly turning to Eastern healing traditions and practices for their wellbeing and skincare, which is probably why this part of the world has been getting more in touch with Reiki.

While it's reportedly effective when it comes to healing the spirit, turns out Reiki can give your skin a healthy glow — and even offer some anti-aging benefits. And as a Reiki practitioner and spiritual healer of 13 years, I'm going to tell you all about it.

What Is Reiki?

Simply put, Reiki is healing energy. The term "Reiki" comes from the Japanese words "rei," meaning universal, and "ki," which means vital life force energy that flows through all living things. According to The International Center for Reiki Training, it has been around for thousands of years with varying styles.

Reiki practitioners believe that we are all made of energy and are connected regardless of time and space. Energy is constantly flowing, but it can become blocked. When this happens, it can lead to illness, stress, and fatigue — but Reiki can clear it.

How Can Reiki Benefit The Skin?

Reiki helps to improve your overall well-being through de-stressing and healing from the inside out. And since stress is an enemy to our skin, hair, and nails, reducing it by any means necessary is key.

Our bodies tend to respond to changes in our psychological state, which can cause new or existing skin conditions to flare up, such as acne, eczema, or rashes from inflammation. The National Library of Medicine adds that stress triggers existing skin conditions, and in return, the conditions deepen reciprocally from the stress of having them.

"The skin is an incredible message board for the emotional states and health of the body, [and] our face is a map of our entire system," explains California-based celebrity facialist, and Reiki Master Julie Civiello Polier. "I find that physical issues, whether it's a pimple, rash, wrinkle, or patch of hyperpigmentation, has a deeper root cause that is active in the emotional body."

Until the root is resolved, she says the conflict eventually wreaks havoc if it goes unaddressed. New York-based aesthetician, Reiki Master, and founder of JustBe Skin Line, Negin Niknejad, agrees. She says Reiki can address stress as it clears any stagnant or blocked energy, and as a result, the energy will flow and help make your skin healthier.

What Happens During a Reiki Session?

A typical Reiki session consists of the client lying comfortably while the practitioner, working as a conduit of the healing energy, places their hands above or close to the body in a series of positions. A healing session may also include secret ancient symbols to heal past wounds, crystals, singing bowls, tuning forks, and smoke cleansing by burning sage or palo santo. Usually, the client will feel the warmth from the practitioner's hands or enter into a meditative state, some people even claim to see visions.

"During a treatment, Reiki raises energetic vibrations in the client by clearing energy channels of the body," says Biba de Sousa, a celebrity esthetician who customizes Reiki facials for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Emily Blunt, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. "Energy treatment can be felt physically, as warmth or skin tingling, or internally, as a form of deep relaxation. Sometimes, there is imagery in an unspoken language aka a download."

When Can You Feel The Results Of Reiki?

The immediate effects can include a sense of peace, tranquility, very restful sleep, a firm feeling of being grounded, and relaxation. Developing a routine of this leads to reduced stress levels, clarity, and overall health. Your response to everyday stresses may change, too, such as less clenching of the jaw or wrinkles from facial expressions. A happy nervous system over time leads to glowing skin.

de Sousa adds that many of her patients report being able to resolve something that had previously been blocked from them after getting a Reiki facial. "I believe that by letting go and allowing the energy to be cleared and balanced, their energetic obstacles were unblocked and this allowed them to attract what they wanted."

