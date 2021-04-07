Reese Witherspoon Has Officially Joined The Clean Beauty Movement

The actress is the new face of Biossance.

By Erin Lukas
Apr 07, 2021 @ 10:53 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon loves Biossance's Rose Oil so much, she's accepted a job offer from the clean beauty brand.

Biossance, known for their squalane oil-based skincare products, has named The Morning Show star its new global brand ambassador.

Witherspoon announced her latest role on Instagram with a video where she drops her three-step Biossance skincare routine. In the caption, she explains why she wanted to partner with the line.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon on How to Get What You Want

"I have always been conscious of what's being put on my skin, but after all the time I've spent on-sets throughout my career, I've learned so much," Reese Witherspoon writes. "As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products. I not only fell in love with Biossance's products, especially their Rose Oil, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future. My skin has never felt healthier and I'm proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet."

Credit: Getty Images

Witherspoon's go-to face oil is a blend of hydrating squalane oil, brightening vitamin C, firming chios crystal oil, and radiance-boosting rose oil. Together, the oils target dullness, signs of aging, and locks moisture in when applied after your moisturizer.

Alternatively, the quick-absorbing oil can be used in lieu of a traditional cream moisturizer morning and night.

A multitasking skincare product that also smells like a rose garden? No wonder Witherspoon is a fan.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com