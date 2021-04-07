Reese Witherspoon Has Officially Joined The Clean Beauty Movement
The actress is the new face of Biossance.
Reese Witherspoon loves Biossance's Rose Oil so much, she's accepted a job offer from the clean beauty brand.
Biossance, known for their squalane oil-based skincare products, has named The Morning Show star its new global brand ambassador.
Witherspoon announced her latest role on Instagram with a video where she drops her three-step Biossance skincare routine. In the caption, she explains why she wanted to partner with the line.
"I have always been conscious of what's being put on my skin, but after all the time I've spent on-sets throughout my career, I've learned so much," Reese Witherspoon writes. "As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products. I not only fell in love with Biossance's products, especially their Rose Oil, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future. My skin has never felt healthier and I'm proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet."
Witherspoon's go-to face oil is a blend of hydrating squalane oil, brightening vitamin C, firming chios crystal oil, and radiance-boosting rose oil. Together, the oils target dullness, signs of aging, and locks moisture in when applied after your moisturizer.
Alternatively, the quick-absorbing oil can be used in lieu of a traditional cream moisturizer morning and night.
A multitasking skincare product that also smells like a rose garden? No wonder Witherspoon is a fan.