The Anti-Aging Beauty Solution You Need to Stop Overlooking

We've stocked up on serums, started a weekly mask routine, and are finally on board with rolling that Jade thingy over our face. But there's one area that's consistently overlooked when it comes to protecting our skin. If it seems like all of the beauty products in the world aren't helping, you might want to rethink your bedtime routine, especially the mattress that you're laying on.

Sure, getting a ton of beauty sleep sounds great, but if you're sleeping on a toxic mattress, you could be doing more harm than good in the long run. Plus the constant tugging at night from a mattress made with abrasive fibers can cause sleep-related wrinkles, especially for those stomach and slide sleepers.

Naturally, we freaked out when we found out about the Real Sleep by Real Simple Mattress in a Box, which is on sale right now for $895. The editor-approved memory foam mattress is toxin free and puts fewer pollutants in the air than the average mattress. And the fibers are made with FloraFlex. It's a special type of technology that pulls heat away from the body, keeping you cool. Too much heat can dry out the skin—and we all know that dried out skin leads to fine lines and wrinkles.

The best part about the memory foam mattress? You don't need to go to one of those weird showrooms and spend time chatting with an overzealous salesperson. You can purchase it on the Real Sleep website, then have it delivered straight to your door (rolled up into a surprisingly small rectangle box). And if you're lucky, you could win a Real Sleep by Real Simple Memory Foam Mattress, bedding set, and cleaning products during the sweepstakes. Just make sure you sign up here before March 22.