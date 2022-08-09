I Relied on This Gentle Exfoliating Mask for Fresh-Looking Skin on My Wedding Day 

When it comes to a pre-wedding skincare regimen, some say you should start six months before, timing your products and procedures leading up to the day of. Others say to simply keep doing what you're doing and not to try anything new in case it throws your skin off balance. I found myself somewhere in the middle when I was prepping for my big day this past May. About two months before, I started using Ranavat's resurfacing mask (along with my regular True Botanicals cleanser and Vintner's Daughter serum), and it helped me achieve a radiant complexion for my wedding — and way after the fact.

Before I discovered the Ranavat Flawless Veil Resurfacing Saffron Masque (which is Mindy Kaling-approved, BTW) I used Drunk Elephant's popular Babyfacial to exfoliate, but found it to be too powerful; it left my face feeling (and looking) sunburnt for hours after use. I needed something more gentle that would still be powerful enough to actually tone and smooth my skin. That's when I received a sample of Ranavat's mask, and I haven't looked back since.

Shop now: $75; credo.com and ranavat.com

There are a few key ingredients that help the mask work without the burn. The first is saffron, which gives the mixture its rich orange hue. The skin-boosting spice is antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, so it can soothe irritation and encourage cell repair. There's also ashwagandha, an antioxidant-rich adaptogen that can help combat signs of aging, and lotus flower that's packed with fatty acids. I like to think of this trio as the soothing ingredients that keep my skin chill while the AHAs and papaya enzymes get to work sloughing off dead skin cells. They're also the go-to botanical ingredients for Ranavat's founder, Michelle Ranavat, who specializes in Ayurvedic skincare. Ranavat is all about creating skincare rituals as a way of prioritizing yourself even when life gets hectic. (And I would definitely categorize planning a wedding as hectic.)

I've truly been enjoying the masking ritual, even post-wedding. Once or twice a week I scoop out some of the saffron-flecked jelly with the little spatula it comes with and evenly smooth it on my skin. It feels cool and therapeutic upon application; I leave it on for a few minutes (I like to go a bit over the recommended two to five), then wash it off with warm water and moisturize. While my cheeks might be a little flushed afterwards, there's no major irritation or redness after using this mask — just fresh-looking skin.

The Ranavat Flawless Veil Resurfacing Saffron Masque gave me just the glowing complexion I needed for my wedding day, and it might just be the special oomph your skin needs, too. Grab your own tub at Credo or Ranavat's website.