Amazon Shoppers Are "Shocked" at How Well These Pimple Patches Worked on Stubborn Acne Overnight 

The results are ultra-speedy, too.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 11:30PM

Woman Looking in Her Face in the Mirror
Photo: Getty Images

Blame it on mask mandates lifting or postponed social events, but my nonstop summer travel schedule has greatly impacted my skin. My no-makeup, natural glow has turned lackluster, while my non-acne-prone skin has experienced blemishes and longlasting rosacea. With the pollution, multiple climates, increased workouts, and mask-wearing, I've suddenly been dealing with sensitive skin on my cheekbones and forehead that keeps producing zits.

To combat, I've gone back to my roots and slept with toothpaste on my face in hopes that it will dry things out — a longstanding family remedy. Sadly, this didn't remove the zit, so I then tried acne serums and a pore-cleansing face wash, but nothing worked. Recently, a friend of mine recommended the Rael Miracle Pimple Patches to quickly remove and minimize signs of a breakout, and after reading Amazon reviews, I am convinced to buy a box.

Rael Beauty Miracle Invisible Spot Cover
Courtesy

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

The Rael Miracle Pimple Patches come in a pack of 96 spot covers. All you have to do is remove the adhesive sticker and place it on top of your blemish. From there, the patch pulls out impurities and sebum in a non-drying way. You can leave it on overnight or during the day as the clear, matte finish seamlessly blends in with all skin tones.

Amazon shoppers rave about how effectively the product works. "I was shocked… the swelling had gone down significantly and there was no longer a visible head on my zit," one shopper shared. "My skin is all healed up. And it kept me from wanting to pick. [It's] worth every penny," another shared.

Reviewers also love the "satisfying" extraction process with results that are mark-free and fast."[My blemish is] visibly less inflamed and... when you remove [the patches], all the gunk pulls out," one more Amazon shopper said. "[They turn] white and you can see [them] pulling stuff out, and when you take them off, you can literally feel them pulling it out and can see how much it really did while you had it on," another expressed.

If all of the glowing reviews still haven't convinced you, the price tag just might — for just $16, you can lean on this small but mighty miracle product whenever you need a helping hand. It's time to stock up on the Rael Miracle Pimple Patches at Amazon.

