Serums That Will Help You Reach Your Dream Glow

Serum is the powerhouse product of skincare, so it shouldn’t be surprising they can help you reach your glow goals. Just like there are formulas designed to amp up hydration and even out your tone, there are special little bottles made to boost your skin’s radiance. Most are reparative formulas that work with moisturizing, restorative ingredients to bring your complexion to the highest level of health, and they can be worn underneath your makeup or applied before you go to bed.

Need some shopping suggestions? We've rounded up a few glow-getters below. 

Caudalie Vine[Activ] Glow Activating Anti-Wrinkle Serum

Pollution can do some nasty things to your skin. Apart from being a possible factor in premature aging, it can make your skin look dull and tired. This new serum from Caudalie uses a blend of antioxidants from grape polyphenols, vitamin E (another antioxidant powerhouse), and vitamin C to keep your skin’s tone intact and to keep your complexion protected from free radicals. The result? Glow, baby, glow!

Vichy Radiance Boosting Serum

It has radiance in the name—and that's because this serum uses a blend of ingredients that promote healthy-looking skin in every single way. Hydration? Vichy mineralizing water keeps your moisture barrier in check. Licorice root? That tackles tone. It also has benefits in reducing the size of your pores and has all-star salicylic acid in play. 

True Botanicals Cellular Repair Serum

An anti-aging serum we've had nothing but glowy skin success with, this formula which uses ceremides to maximize moisture and antioxidant-rich resveratrol to keep your skin protected against factors that play into aging. It also includes the brand's proprietary peptide that helps to stop collagen breakdown. Plump skin way past our 20s? Ya, we'll take it! 

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Clinical Concentrate Radiance Booster

Not just a serum, this booster can be mixed into your products to increase your skin's glow, or worn alone. In true Dr. Gross fashion, it's a blend of powerful yet gentle acids that exfoliate, tone, and ward off the signs of aging. And voilà, a healthy, happy complexion! 

Trilogy Rosapene Radiance Serum

Dig green beauty? This BioGro-certified natural formula uses aloe to moisturize and soothe skin, plus rosehip oil for added TLC. Sounds like a solid recipe for radiance!  

Lumion Oxygen Serum

It’s claim to glow? Oxygen makes the cut in this ingredient list for its reported ability to stimulate collagen production, increase hydration, and aid in your skin cell’s metabolism, all to help keep your skin looking super young. That HOCL? It’s a reparative, infection-fighting compound that’s found in the body and works to fight against the nasty stuff, bacteria included, in the environment. A light gel, it applies to your skin smoothly and absorbs in seconds. 

