These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.

These pads help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and deeper wrinkles, work towards minimizing pores, and reverse the effects of age spots while improving texture thanks to the 20 percent glycolic acid in each one. "Glycolic acid has been demonstrated in decades of published clinical studies and data to help with skin rejuvenation and acne," Dr. Melanie Palm, consulting dermatologist for Clarisonic previously told InStyle. "It helps to speed skin renewal and turnover. It has also been shown to encourage new collagen growth and improve skin texture and fine lines, particularly at higher concentrations."

And right now, these top-sellers are on sale for only $20.

Since glycolic acid on its own can be quite harsh for those with sensitive skin, the pads also contain hydrating and nourishing ingredients like vitamins B5, C, and E, antioxidants, green tea extract, and calendula extract. If you haven't used skincare products with glycolic acid or if you're prone to redness and sensitivity, the brand recommends doing a test behind your ear before sweeping a pad across your face.

Many of the more than 10,500 shoppers who gave the pads a perfect rating on Amazon said that they were gentle yet effective enough for them to see "huge results." One 59-year-old reviewer wrote that after using about half of the pads (they come 50 to a jar), their skin looks like it did "about 15 years ago." The shopper added that the skin on their face and neck "have changed 100 percent" and that they no longer deal with rough patches, brown spots and their "wrinkles have diminished."

Other reviewers shared that they love the product thanks to its affordable price, convenient pre-soaked pads and the fact that it doesn't have a strong smell, dries quickly, and doesn't agitate skin.

If you're looking for an effective product to smooth the lines in your skin, order the QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads from Amazon while they're still on sale.