Amazon Shoppers ‘Don’t Even Need Lotion’ After Switching to This Moisturizing Vegan Body Wash

We're knee-deep in dry skin season, and that means your body could probably use some extra TLC. If you're someone who deals with rough patches and flakiness in the winter (or any time of year), you may want to try out a body wash that specifically targets sensitive skin. And with over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Puracy Natural Body Wash could do the trick.
The vegan cleanser is made almost entirely from natural ingredients, including coconut-based cleansers, plant-based skin softeners, pink grapefruit essential oil, and Himalayan pink sea salt. It's also sulfate- and paraben-free and doesn't have any dyes or animal byproducts. You can choose between a citrus and sea salt scent and a coconut and vanilla scent.
When you lather the soap into your skin, it turns into a rich foam that cleans and softens without irritation. It also won't strip your skin of beneficial oils that help keep it hydrated and full of moisture.
"This soap is life changing," one reviewer wrote. "One pump on a loofah, and you're set. The wash itself smells light and clean. But what makes me love it is that it does not dry your skin out at all! I used Dove liquid soap for years, and my skin would always have white dry patches. With this soap, I have no dry patches, my skin feels smooth and I don't even need lotion."
Other reviewers added that the two-bottle pack lasts for a long time, so you won't have to worry about restocking your supply any time soon. But when the time does come to purchase more soap, you don't have to buy an entirely new bottle; the brand makes refill pouches in each scent for the bottles you already have. A cruelty- and chemical-free brand that's also environmentally friendly? We truly love to see it.
To get your hands on this moisturizing magic in a bottle, shop the Puracy Natural Body Wash on Amazon below.