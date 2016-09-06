Now You Can Wear Pumpkin Spice Highlighter While Drinking Your PSL

It's officially pumpkin spice season, so you know what that means. Pumpkin spice... highlighter?

Yup, now you can sip on that sweet and satisfying PSL with your boots and scarf while also wearing a sheer coat of pumpkin spice highlighter atop your cheek. According to PopSugar, the product is sold by Etsy user FeatherRiverBody, who specializes in mineral makeup and pigmented eyeshadows. "Pumpkin Spice Latte" is a perfectly subtle shade of pale orange and costs $5 for 10 grams. It's sold as both an eyeshadow and a highlighter, so it offers some flexibility in terms of usage. Based on reviews, it makes a seriously gorgeous highlighter.

While we're on the subject of beauty and skin-care products scented like pumpkin spice, let's talk about a few more options that may satisfying your PSL cravings. For starters, you could always try a pumpkin spice bath bomb, like this option by Etsy user CountryMarketCrafts, or this one made by MagickAndMacabre and shaped like an actual pumpkin. It doesn't get any more autumn-inspired than that, tbh.

You could also treat yourself to some pumpkin spice soap, like this gorgeous, cold-pressed bar from ModBathandBody and BareBasicCo's pumpkin spice scented foaming bath butter. You could even try some pumpkin spice-inspired nail polish, like GemCityTiffany's "Pumpkin Space Latte" holographic polish.

Is our fall excitement showing? #noshame