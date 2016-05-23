If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Acne Spot Treatment Is For You

Out cursed spot! The initial reaction to a pimple is to slather on as many harsh chemicals as possible and hope that the products deliver the promised results, either instantly, or by the next morning at the very least. But if you have sensitive skin, it brings a whole other factor into the equation.

For skin that’s on the sensitive side, the active ingredients commonly found in over-the-counter acne spot treatments like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide do the job in healing pimples faster, but also tend to cause further irritation and excessive dryness on the area in which they’re used. This makes finding a treatment that works without making a breakout worse is a battle in itself.

Fortunately, there’s a chemical-free solution. Province Apothecary Clear Skin Advanced Spot Treatment ($28; provinceapothecary.com) may be all natural, but don’t think that makes it a wimp when fighting blemishes. This serum gets its skin-clearing power from turmeric, an herb with a trifecta of benefits: it’s anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antibacterial which makes it an effective acne fighter. And calendula extract is a natural healer that helps renew skin including treating inflammation, scars, and rashes. If you’re prone to cystic breakouts, you know

Don’t judge the vial’s size. It may be small, but it’s mighty. A single drop of the serum covers around one to three pimples—depending on their size—and completely absorbs into skin about five minutes flat, even reaching deep-rooted cystic blemishes (Yes, really). Consider your zits zapped.