The Best Products for Cystic Acne, According to Dermatologists

If the only cystic acne advice you’ve received so far is "don’t pick it," you’re in a good place. The next step, after visiting your dermatologist and seeking pro advice, is enlisting the help of skincare products that can help keep your skin in the clear.

"Cystic acne consists of deep, swollen, red, and sometimes painful pimples," explains New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Howe.

What can be confusing about cystic acne, he explains, is that they’re usually so deep that no whitehead develops, and they’re often found on the cheeks or along the jawline. More annoying news: They last longer than that random zit on your nose. "A duration of 2-3 weeks is typical, and when they go away, they often leave behind pigmentation, lingering purplish-red marks, or even scars," he adds.

While he says it’s best treated by a derm, which could be prescriptions and other treatments, curating your skincare routine with the proper OTC products is key, too. So we went to the best of the best to find out exactly what you should buy at the store to help conquer cystic acne. Read on to shop their top picks.

