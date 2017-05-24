5 Cellulite-Fighting Products to Know About This Summer

We’ve gotten pretty close to spot treatments that zap zits, making them nearly unnoticeable in a matter of hours, but products that make cellulite totally disappear? That innovation doesn’t exist—yet. While we wait for science to (hopefully) uncover the secret, beauty brands have developed formulas that claim to drastically reduce the appearance of the dimpling at the surface of the skin over time. Keep scrolling to learn more about a few topicals that were made with this beauty sitch in mind.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: NARS Blush in Orgasm