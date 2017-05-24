5 Cellulite-Fighting Products to Know About This Summer

Victoria Moorhouse
May 24, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

We’ve gotten pretty close to spot treatments that zap zits, making them nearly unnoticeable in a matter of hours, but products that make cellulite totally disappear? That innovation doesn’t exist—yet. While we wait for science to (hopefully) uncover the secret, beauty brands have developed formulas that claim to drastically reduce the appearance of the dimpling at the surface of the skin over time. Keep scrolling to learn more about a few topicals that were made with this beauty sitch in mind.

ZO Skin Health’s Oraser Cellulite Control 

We know how cellulite forms in the body, but why it happened isn't always as clear. ZO Skin Health's newest product seeks to get as close to the source as possible, using a compilation of ingredients to do things like stimulate collagen production for firmer skin in the first place. Plankton is used to increase cellular metabolism to slim, firm, and improve muscle tone, while a substance called phosphatidylcholine kicks fat-destroying enzymes into high gear so your body can absorb it.

$95 SHOP NOW
The Seaweed Bath Co DETOX CELLULITE SOAP

Reducing the appearance of cellulite can start in the shower. This bar soap uses ingredients like coffee to exfoliate and improve the texture of your skin, Hawaiian kukui oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil to hydrate and leave skin nourished and healthy, and even cinnamon to aid in skin elasticity.

$8 SHOP NOW
Dr. Brandt Skincare Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream

You won't forget to apply this each day, mostly because the experience is spa-like in nature. The product, which includes caffeine to promote a firming sensation in the skin and is known to increase circulation, is dispensed through a roller-ball-tip that massages the cooling formula into your skin.

$59 SHOP NOW
Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert

This classic tube from Clarins uses the power of quince leaf and caffeine to firm and lift, among other ingredients to moisturize, but also smoothes your skin so cellulite appears less visible.

$70 SHOP NOW
Talika Back Up 3D Ultra-Serum 

Your face serum is your saving grace, so introduce one to your body care routine. This product, meant to be applied on the upper thigh area, uses Ngalama bark, which the brand claims is known for its firming benefits for the skin's surface, along with ginger to directly address cellulite.

$64 SHOP NOW

