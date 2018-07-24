6 Products That’ll Clear Your Sweaty, Clogged Pores

Erin Lukas
Jul 24, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
I always joke that the natural shine I get from my oily skin is better than any highlighter. The only problem is that having overactive oil glands leads to clogged pores, which doesn't just make them look engorged, but can also lead to breakouts.

This is especially true during the summer when I get sweaty from just taking a few steps out of my apartment. The excess moisture, combined with dirt and my already oily skin, means I got through a bottle of my go-to spot treatment way more quickly than usual. 

In attempt to keep my pores decongested, and in turn, my oily acne-prone skin clear, I tried incorporating specific pore-fighting products into my usual skincare routine. Whether I only have time to use toner, or I'm staying in on a Saturday night so I can be do a full-blown skincare routine, there are some great pore-focused options on the market. Keep scrolling for six products that'll keep sweaty, clogged pores clear for the rest of the summer. 

 

 

1 of 6 Target

Biore Baking Soda Cleansing Micellar Water Facial Cleanser 

This rinse-free cleanser comes from the creators of your favorite pore strips. The baking soda infused into the micellar water helps remove dirt, oil, and makeup that's collecting in your pores without over-drying your skin. 

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner Pore Purifying Mask 

Think of this Dr. Brandt mask like a powerful Dyson vacuum for your pores. Salicylic acid, zinc, and vitamin A suck out all of the gunk that's been hiding in your pores, while botanical extracts and glycolic acid tighten them so they look dramatically smaller. 

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish 

Your favorite charcoal mask just got an appropriately-timed upgrade to help control your sweaty, clogged pores for the rest of the summer. Much like the original, Origin's new detoxing treatment draws impurities out of your pores, but honey has been added to prevent dryness. 

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum 

Exfoliating may get a bad rap because it can be irritating, but wiping away the dead skin that's building up on your face is essential for keeping pores from getting congested. This gentle serum is formulated with AHA and BHA acids that promote cell turnover, plus antioxidants that prevent dullness. The result with continued use: clear, glowing skin. 

Boscia Clear Complexion Moisturizer 

You might not be able to control how much you sweat on a hot, humid summer day, but you can keep your skincare products from contributing to the buildup that's in your pores. Switch to an oil-free moisturizer like this Boscia one. It's designed to hydrate skin while simultaneously releasing the toxins in your pores. 

Perricone MD Intensive Pore Minimizer 

Yes, toner probably seems like an unnecessary extra step to add to your skincare routine, but consider this: It's easy to apply and the right one can be extremely effective in the clogged pore department. Perricone MD's Pore Minimizer is a cocktail of all of the best pore-clearing ingredients. There's a blend of acids that exfoliates and clears pores, plus minerals that make them appear more refined and smooth. Apply it using a cotton pad in-between your cleanser and moisturizer. 

