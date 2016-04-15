This Face Mist Is All You Need to Get Through Festival Season

If you are making the trek to a music festival this season, it goes without saying that your skin will need some TLC. All of those hours in the hot sun enjoying your favorite bands? It can take a toll on your face. That's why this face mist by This Works is going to be our essential product — it's easy, simple...and let's face it, just a heavenly refreshment after a hot day outdoors. We loved it so much that we had to chat with the brand's managing director, Donna Regii, to find out exactly what makes this mist so #AMAZING.

What It's Called:

This Works In Transit spray-on moisture

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$33; net-a-porter.com

What Makes It Special:

The non-greasy, lightweight, spray-on formula for face and body provides instant moisture replenishment while restoring skin balance. The portable, durable, and airport-friendly sized bottle makes it super easy to hydrate and replenish your skin, and get out the door fast! Organic aloe vera water helps provide relief from irritated skin, comfrey root promotes healthy cell regeneration and helps reduce skin irritation. As a bonus sea minerals and sodium hyaluronate bind moisture to the skin for the long haul, and bio boost – This Works's proprietary blend of repairing plant oils, helps restore skin balance.

Who’s It For?

Everyone! It’s a daily skin hydrator for all skin types which provides instant relief for dry skin, especially skin stressed by environmental factors.

When to Use It:

Spray on your face and body in place of a moisturizer and use as needed to keep skin hydrated. It's the perfect travel companion to keep skin fresh and hydrated on-the-go.

What It Feels Like:

Lightweight, non-greasy, and super refreshing

What It Smells Like:

It smells like a spa! Uplifting, rejuvenating, and green.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Regii, "I call this a head-to-toe, on-the-go skin savior! Whether at home or traveling, this product simplifies your beauty routine without compromising your skin care. It’s loaded with supernature ingredients that restore and fortify stressed, dehydrated skin to keep skin looking healthy and smooth no matter how long your day! And the scent is like a delicious breath of fresh air."

What the Internet Is Saying: