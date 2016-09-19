All of the Face Masks You Should Wear While Watching Primetime TV This Fall 

Beth Dubber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Byron Cohen/ABC

Tis the season for bloomin' good TV.

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 19, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

One of my favorite things about the fall, aside from the crisp air and the yummy color scheme, is the new seasons of TV shows that start mid to late September.

It's consolation for fewer daylight hours and chillier weather—that plus all of those hours are a great excuse for spending some quality time doing some face masks (and engaging in the occasional glass of wine.)

Because I'm so excited, I made some mask-show pairings for you to follow. 

1 of 7 AtlantaFX/facebook; Courtesy

Atlanta + Green Tea Water Bomb Mask 

This show is bound to be one of the freshest on TV this season. Not to mention, we get all of the Donald Glover funny-man charm we could want. Pair this show with a 100 percent Green Tea Water Bomb Mask, because it's anti-inflammatory, but also kinda fun to look at. 

$7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 HBO; Courtesy

HBO Divorce + Chantecaille Jasmine and Lily Healing Mask 

This mask is great for stressed skin which needs some TLC. Can't say that's not perfect because SJP in a new comedy is emotional TLC to match. Can't wait! 

$79 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Nicole Wilder/ABC; Courtesy

How to Get Away With Murder + Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask 

It's a Shondaland drama, need I say more. Plus, paired with this mask, which can literally suck out any kind of nastiness in your skin, you really can't go wrong.

$58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Beth Dubber/NBC; Courtesy

The Mindy Project + Ole Henriksen POWER Bright 3-Step Professional Brightening System 

Mindy is a bright light in a very ugly world. Watch her show and you can't help but smile. This treatment? It's the skin-care equivalent. 

$55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Curtis Baker/Netflix; Courtesy

Stranger Things + Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask 

Yeah, Stranger Things ain't primetime, but it is BALLER. And because it is slightly bizarr-o and totally addictive, you gotta pair it with a mask that is equally sci-fi, hence the selection of this bubbling mask. 

$9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Byron Cohen/ABC; Courtesy

Scandal + Zelens Transformer Instant Renewal Mask 

If there's a woman on TV who can handle anything or transform any situation, it's Olivia Pope. Consider this mask the Olivia Pope of skin care. If you need a quick fix it, you should bet on this one. 

$175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 youretheworst/facebook; Courtesy

You're the Worst + Farmacy Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask

You're the Worst is a cheeky rom-com, and this mask is a solution for stressed and tired skin. You'll feel better in five minutes. 

$24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!