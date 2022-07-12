Out of 3,000 Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss

If there's one thing to rival the feeling of putting on socks warm from the dryer, it's nabbing products on sale. Amazon Prime Day is a bright spot during an incredibly dark time that sees Americans' civil rights and representative elections eroding (to quote Ralph Wiggum, "I'm in danger!"), but if you want to distract yourself for just a second, the event's skincare deals are worth perusing.

Almost 3,000 beauty products are now on sale, and after combing through the lot of them, there are a few clear standouts. If you're always looking for anti-aging hits, there's the StriVectin retinol face oil that Lauren Hutton swears by, an Ursa Major moisturizer that smoothes 70-year-old's fine lines, a Glytone exfoliating serum that effectively lightens former sun-lovers dark marks, and bodycare galore for supple skin.

Intrigued? Scroll on for the best time-reversing skincare finds with markdowns as impressive as their results.

Anti-Aging Moisturizers

The only thing better than French skincare is a French baguette — just because nothing, and I mean nothing, beats a French baguette — but it's a contested race thanks to brands like Vichy Laboratoires. Its products are simple but effective, as the testimonials for its hyaluronic acid-powered Aqualia moisturizer prove. Per users, it "really does make fine lines disappear," so much that it's garnered ample fans in their 50s and 60s.

Face Oils and Serums

Perricone MD's skincare products have been a mainstay at beauty retailers for years, and now that the brand's on Amazon, even its serums aren't immune to Prime Day's discount frenzy. Its Firming Eye Lift Serum means business, according to reviewers who said the vitamin A-, C-, and DMAE-packed formula minimizes their dark circles and lines and firms to such a degree, people guess their age as 20 years younger.

Masks and Exfoliants

Glytone is a pretty reliable brand (although there are some lingering parabens), and its following is all the more impressive given how hard it is to find in stores. People love the brand's exfoliants, and this Prime event sees a bunch of them on sale. Reviews are on the sparse side on Amazon, but the Exfoliating Serum is a crowd-pleaser that often wavers on the edge of sold-out. Per customers, it made their skin "very soft and smooth."

Body Products

Elemis is one of those brands that's low-key clean. I haven't seen it advertised much, but the brand has banned 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients, including phthalates and methylisothiazolinone, and it's always a relief to see the precautionary principle at work when reviewers discuss using a product religiously (daily exposure adds up, per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences). People call the brand's Japanese Camellia Body Oil "best in its class," "soothing," and great for their body, face and hair.