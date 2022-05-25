How to Prevent Forehead Breakouts When You Have Bangs

We love all types of bangs: curtain, curly, blunt, et al. They're such a fun way to add pizzazz to your look. However, an unfortunate side effect of getting bangs can be forehead breakouts.

It makes sense. Having something, whether it be makeup or hair, covering your pores for a long period obviously leads to some sort of side-effect. But it doesn't have be that way.

To best understand why exactly bangs can lead to breakouts, and how to prevent them, we tapped two leading dermatologists.

What Causes Forehead Breakouts With Bangs?

"Bangs essentially act to occlude oil, dirt, bacteria and pollutants onto your skin," explains Sheilagh Maguiness, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Stryke Club. "This oil and debris then builds up, and blocks your pores, leading to blackheads and whiteheads on your forehead. In some cases, those blocked pores then form pimples in the area."

On top of that, she says that common hairstyling products, such as leave-in conditioners and shine oils, may have comedogenic ingredients that clog pores. However, there are ways to prevent your forehead from breaking out if you have bangs.

What Skincare Can Prevent and Treat Breakouts From Bangs?

For starters, Aimee Paik, MD, a California-based dermatologist and SVP of Dermatology for Hims & Hers, says to integrate skincare products with pore-clearing ingredients into your routine. "You can try using over the counter products such as a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide cleanser once a day," she suggests.

And in terms of skincare, Dr. Maguiness says that while it may seem obvious, thoroughly cleansing the skin every day will help you get rid of the dirt, oil and bacteria on your skin. If a gentle, hypoallergenic cleanser isn't enough to keep your forehead clear, she says to look for ones with ingredients such as sodium hypochlorite, benzoyl peroxide, or salicylic acid. For skincare that you don't wash off, she says to consider using an adapalene gel, such as the one from Stryke Club, as it contains retinoids which exfoliate your skin and unblock clogged pores.

What Hair Products Can Prevent Forehead Breakouts If You Have Bangs?

Prevent your hair from becoming too oily by making sure to shampoo it on the regular. "If you notice that your scalp is oily, add in a shampoo a few times weekly containing an active ingredient that helps to control the oil. These ingredients include zinc pyrithione, selenium sulfide, or ketoconazole," says Dr. Maguiness.

Product-wise, look for ones that don't have comedogenic ingredients. "Stay away from hair products that might be contributing to the problem," she says. "Hair oils, waxes and pomades might be transferring onto your forehead and adding to the problem." It's easier said than done, especially considering how many products are on the market, but Dr. Maguiness says that two safe brands to choose from are SEEN and Free and Clear.

What Else Can You Do to Prevent Forehead Breakouts From Bangs?