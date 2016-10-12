3 Powder Masks That Will Change Your Masking Game

bellahadid/Instagram
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 12, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

I'm no stranger to a face masks. I look forward to them as lovely moments that punctuate my week and make my skin better. What's better than a pamper session? It's hard to beat.

Lately, I've been getting into powder face masks that you mix with a liquid to create the classic mask consistency you know so well. Best part is you can travel well with these formulations and keep your mask routine going while you are jet-setting—without adding a lot of bulk to your luggage. #Score.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madenss Revitalizing Powder Face Mask with Matcha & Green Tea 

I love me some drinkable matcha. Seriously, it is delicious and the perfect treat. Naturally, I was excited at the thought of it being in powder form. If you feel like you are looking a little dull, this mask will revitalize your skin and restore an even skin tone. 

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Cocovit Coconut Charcoal Face Mask 

Add a little coconut oil or water to this charcoal powder and you get an amazing detox treatment. It draws out toxins and impurities and will absorb excess oil. You'll get a really deep clean and a powerful anti-inflammatory treatment. All around, it's super lovely, clean, and comforting. 

$38 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Synergie [4] Immediate Skin Perfecting Beauty Masque

This powder is a multi-mask in a jar. It has clay and activated charcoal to refine and clear your pores. Also in the equation? Enzymes and fruit acids, which exfoliate dead skin cells so you can get your glow on. The vitamin C helps fades hyperpigmentation and prevents brown spots. Talk about well-rounded! 

$59 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!